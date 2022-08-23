Western Cape crime stats: Calls to devolve police powers escalate as murders of women soar | News24

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen mentioned the launch of the quarterly nationwide statistics point out that police powers needs to be devolved.

According to the current quarterly statistics, the murders of girls within the Western Cape have elevated by nearly 25% year-on-year.

Across the province, the homicide charge elevated barely, with 994 individuals murdered through the three-month interval.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen mentioned the current crime stats are a indication that police powers needs to be devolved within the province.

Allen, together with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, briefed the media on the provincial crime statistics following the discharge of the quarterly nationwide statistics on Friday.

Allen mentioned far more could possibly be achieved if the federal government centered on addressing crime and never utilizing it as a political software.

He mentioned:

Although the homicide charge solely elevated by two extra instances, the general complete of 994 murders stays too excessive and is deeply regarding. In reality, one homicide is one too many and it’s crucial that we strengthen our combat in opposition to crime normally. These will increase present that we can’t let our guard down and we have to be extra coordinated in our strategy and software.

Murder in opposition to girls within the Western Cape has elevated by nearly 25% year-on-year, primarily based on the newest quarterly crime statistics.

Between April and June, 116 girls had been murdered within the province and there have been 159 makes an attempt to kill girls. While this represented a drop of just about 60% year-on-year, there have been 1997 instances of assault with intent to do grievous bodily hurt lodged by girls throughout the identical three months – a rise of 66%.

READ | Crime stats: More than 6 400 people murdered in SA in just three months, over 40% killed by guns

While there was a lower within the variety of youngsters murdered through the three-month interval, there have been nonetheless 29 youngsters murdered. There was a rise in each tried homicide and assault with intent to do grievous bodily hurt.

Attempted homicide instances elevated to 128 (8.5%) and assault instances elevated by 75% year-on-year to 322 instances.

According to the crime stats, most assaults with intent to do grievous bodily hurt instances befell in properties.

Across the province, the homicide charge elevated barely by lower than 1% year-on-year, with 994 individuals murdered through the three-month interval.

According to Western Cape police, the first causes of murders within the province are interpersonal arguments and gang violence.

The stations with the best variety of murders are Delft, Kraaifontein, Harare, Nyanga, Phillipi East, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Samora Machel and Lingelethu-West.

Delft recorded 62 homicide instances between April and June, just one lower than the earlier yr.