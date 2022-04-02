Western Cape drivers hit with R5m in traffic fines over just one week | News24

Western Cape authorities issued site visitors fines of greater than R5 million in only one week.

Speeding stays the largest concern on public roads.

46 rushing arrests had been made and 22 for driving inebriated.

Western Cape authorities issued 6 081 site visitors fines value round R5 million between 22 and 27 March.

Over the previous week, 203 built-in roadblocks, car checkpoints, and pace management operations throughout the province had been held, and 25 042 automobiles had been stopped and checked. Of these, 30 had been impounded, and 57 had been declared unroadworthy.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell mentioned that rushing remained a priority on the roads.

“Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you must respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous,” he mentioned.

The highest speeds recorded up to now week had been:

167 km/h in a 120 km/h zone 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone 124 km/h in a 80 km/h zone 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Twenty-nine crashes occurred within the reporting interval, and 29 fatalities had been recorded. Among these deaths had been eight drivers and 13 pedestrians.

Traffic Law Enforcement appearing director Vigie Chetty mentioned that round the clock site visitors regulation enforcement efforts and security marketing campaign actions would proceed throughout the province.

“We are appealing to all road users to be considerate and comply with the law,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, 46 arrests had been made for rushing and 22 for driving inebriated.

Mitchell warned highway customers that small quantities of alcohol might have an effect on their judgment as drivers or pedestrians.

“Take personal responsibility and do not drive or cycle when you have been drinking. If you are stopped by a law enforcement officer and the officer suspects you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested. If you are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, you will have a criminal record.”

