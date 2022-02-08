Western Cape drivers rack up more than R7m in traffic violations in one week | News24

More than 7 000 fines had been issued by Western Cape site visitors authorities over the past week.

The fines had been valued at greater than R7 million.

Thirty-nine folks had been arrested for driving drunk.

Western Cape authorities have dished out 7 043 site visitors fines value round R7 million, from 31 January to six February.

Over the previous week, authorities held 292 built-in roadblocks, automobile checkpoints and velocity management operations throughout the province, stopping and checking 5 219 automobiles.

Of these, 34 automobiles had been impounded and 94 had been declared unroadworthy.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell stated he was involved concerning the variety of drivers who velocity.

“Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you have to respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous,” he stated.

The highest speeds recorded up to now week had been: -178km/h in a 120km/h zone – 144km/h in a 100km/h zone – 109km/h in an 80km/h zone – 105km/h in a 60km/h zone

Twenty-seven crashes occurred within the reporting interval, and 34 fatalities had been recorded. Among those that died had been 9 drivers, 10 passengers, 14 pedestrians and one motorcyclist.

Mitchell added:

Certain highway customers are extra susceptible than others. Children, folks with disabilities and older individuals are extra susceptible than youthful, able-bodied pedestrians. Cyclists and motorcyclists are extra susceptible than folks in automobiles.

Meanwhile, a complete of 62 arrests had been made and 39 of them had been for driving drunk.

Eleven folks had been additionally arrested for possession of fraudulent documentation and three folks had been arrested for attempting to bribe officers.

“When you are driving, be patient and understanding. Remember that wheelchair users are closer to the ground than most people, they are less mobile than able-bodied people. The road belongs to everybody, be especially careful around vulnerable road users,” Mitchell stated.

