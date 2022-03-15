Western Cape government set to prioritise safety, jobs, and Covid fifth wave in new Budget | News24

The Western Cape Government is anticipated to spend R229 billion over the medium time period within the province.

Finance MEC David Maynier tabled his division’s Budget for the 2022/23 monetary 12 months on Monday.

Maynier says the Budget locations emphasis on the province’s objective to “push forward”.

The Western Cape Government has tabled its Budget for the 2022/23 monetary 12 months.

The Budget was tabled on Monday by Economic Opportunities and Finance MEC David Maynier.

Maynier mentioned the Budget locations emphasis on the province’s objective to “push forward”.

“We table ‘A Budget to Push Forward’ so that we can get up, so that we can get out, so that we can push forward, and so that we can do even better in the Western Cape,” he mentioned.

Maynier added they’d ramp up efforts to make sure healthcare amenities are ready for the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, prioritise security, jobs, and wellbeing of residents, in addition to assist weak municipalities.

“We will spend R19.6 billion over the medium term on jobs, we will spend R4.4 billion over the medium term on safety, we will spend R111.3 billion over the medium term on wellbeing, and we will spend R30.3 billion over the medium term on infrastructure in the Western Cape.”

The province will allocate a further R10.1 billion over the medium-term.

Maynier mentioned they intend to spend a complete of R229 billion over the medium-term.

“We have been locked in a struggle between a virus and a vaccine, but now, finally, it seems that the vaccine is winning in the Western Cape. We must not, however, give up now that the end of the struggle between the virus and the vaccine is in sight in the Western Cape. To push forward, we must remain prepared for a resurgence, and even a possible fifth wave of Covid-19 in the Western Cape,” he mentioned.

In the Western Cape, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in 200 000 folks having misplaced their jobs.

Maynier introduced they’d be spending R19.6 billion over the medium time period on boosting financial development and creating jobs within the Western Cape.

