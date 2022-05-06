Western Cape govt intervenes in leaderless Kannaland Municipality | News24

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has convened a particular council assembly within the Kannaland Municipality.

A movement of no confidence in opposition to the speaker of the council might be tabled with the election of a brand new mayor and deputy for the municipality.

The embattled municipality was left leaderless following a authorized showdown and political suspensions that overshadowed its performance.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has urgently intervened within the Kannaland Municipality following calls from councillors.

A particular council assembly is happening on Friday the place a movement of no confidence might be tabled in opposition to the speaker of the council, Rodge Albertus.

According to Bredell’s spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, the municipality didn’t at the moment have a mayor or deputy mayor.

“The current speaker refused to convene a council meeting where it could be voted on. Minister Bredell was asked by a majority of councillors to step in. He delegated in terms of legislation to Anton Groenewald, Swellendam’s municipal manager, to convene such a meeting for today,” he mentioned.

Kriel added the council assembly on Friday can be adopted by the election of a brand new speaker after which a brand new management can be ushered in.

“The new speaker will then lead the voting process to elect a new mayor and deputy mayor for Kannaland,” he mentioned.

Two new ANC councillors are additionally anticipated to be sworn in to get a full council.

At the centre of the problem is former mayor Jeffrey Donson, who headed to court docket in an try and problem the movement of no confidence he confronted in January.

Donson, a convicted youngster rapist, alongside along with his former deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster, have been ousted within the movement of no confidence.

They have been joined by the district consultant within the municipality, Hyron Ruiters, of the Icosa occasion, who was additionally subjected to the movement of no confidence. Their election to public workplace, with the assist of ANC councillors, was extensively condemned.

The council subsequently determined that ANC speaker Nicolaas Valentyn ought to take over as mayor, with the ANC’s Leonie Stuurman as deputy mayor, and Albertus of the Kannaland Independent Party as speaker.

However, Senior ANC leaders then instantly intervened and suspended Valentyn and Stuurman.