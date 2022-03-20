Western Cape lawyer who was jailed for RAF fraud ordered to pay more than R60K to the State | News24

A former Bellville lawyer has been ordered to pay R62 800 into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

Brian Albertus Baumann was convicted of defrauding purchasers out of Road Accident Fund claims.

He stated he used the cash to gamble.

A former Bellville lawyer who was sentenced to imprisonment two years in the past for defrauding his purchasers of Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims, has been ordered to pay R62 800 into the State’s Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA).

In 2020, the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Brian Albertus Baumann of Baumann Attorneys to 12 years behind bars for the fraud.

TimesLIVE reported final 12 months that the Western Cape High Court ordered that Bauman needs to be struck from the roll of attorneys.

READ | Cops recovered R66m of the funds slain Absa IT specialist allegedly stole, court hears

In an IOL report on Bauman’s sentencing in 2020, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated Baumann was obliged to open a maintain and belief account for his follow and confessed that he obtained cash on behalf of his purchasers from the RAF however solely paid out a fraction and pocketed the remaining.

Baumann advised the courtroom he had a playing dependancy and spent many of the cash playing. He added that he sought assist for his playing dependancy.

Ntabazalila stated the courtroom ordered that an investigation needs to be carried out to find out whether or not any belongings might be confiscated from him.

In session with the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the State utilized for the confiscation of Baumann’s property and belongings.

In an announcement on Saturday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani stated the courtroom ordered on Friday that the R62 800 needs to be paid into the CARA by way of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

“The order was made against the property of Bauman,” Hani added.