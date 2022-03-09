Western Cape motorists rack up more than R7m in traffic violations in one week | News24

More than R7 million value of visitors fines have been

issued to Western Cape motorists within the first week of March.

More than 30 000 autos have been stopped and checked.

The Department of Transport and Public works stated

dashing remained the most important concern.

Western Cape authorities issued 8 692 visitors

fines, to the tune of greater than R7 million, from 28 February to six March.

Over the one-week interval, authorities held 164

built-in roadblocks, automobile checkpoints and velocity management operations throughout

the province, stopping and checking 38 156 autos.

READ | 69 people lost their lives on Mpumalanga’s roads in

February

Sixteen autos have been impounded and greater than 100

have been declared unroadworthy.

Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works

spokesperson Jandré Bakker stated that dashing remained a priority.

“The sooner you drive, the much less time you’ve gotten

to answer an emergency and the more room you have to cease to keep away from a

crash. Speeding is irresponsible and harmful,” Bakker stated.

The highest speeds recorded have been: 183km/h in a 120km/h zone;

144km/h in a 100km/h zone;

114km/h in an 80km/h zone; and

105km/h in a 60km/h zone

Twenty-four crashes occurred within the interval, and 24

fatalities have been recorded. Of these, 15 have been pedestrians, 5 have been drivers, and

two have been motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, 49 arrests have been made and 21 of them have been

for driving inebriated.

Eight folks have been arrested for the possession of

fraudulent documentation, three for attempting to bribe officers, and 5 for

overloading.

Bakker added:

Every month, visitors and highway security officers of the Department of Transport and Public Works will probably be onerous at work making our roads safer. But highway security is everybody’s duty. Whether we use the highway as drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists or pedestrians, each one in all us ought to take private duty for our behaviour as highway customers.

Acting director for visitors legislation enforcement, Vigie

Chetty, stated around-the-clock visitors legislation enforcement efforts and security

marketing campaign actions would proceed throughout the province.

“We enchantment to all highway customers to be thoughtful

and adjust to the legislation. How we behave on the roads impacts our security and the

security of each different individual on the highway,” she added.

Never miss a

story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.