Western Cape motorists rack up more than R7m in traffic violations in one week | News24
SAPS, Cape Town Metro Police, and visitors officers at a highway block in Cape Town.
- More than R7 million value of visitors fines have been
issued to Western Cape motorists within the first week of March.
- More than 30 000 autos have been stopped and checked.
- The Department of Transport and Public works stated
dashing remained the most important concern.
Western Cape authorities issued 8 692 visitors
fines, to the tune of greater than R7 million, from 28 February to six March.
Over the one-week interval, authorities held 164
built-in roadblocks, automobile checkpoints and velocity management operations throughout
the province, stopping and checking 38 156 autos.
READ | 69 people lost their lives on Mpumalanga’s roads in
February
Sixteen autos have been impounded and greater than 100
have been declared unroadworthy.
Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works
spokesperson Jandré Bakker stated that dashing remained a priority.
“The sooner you drive, the much less time you’ve gotten
to answer an emergency and the more room you have to cease to keep away from a
crash. Speeding is irresponsible and harmful,” Bakker stated.
The highest speeds recorded have been:
- 183km/h in a 120km/h zone;
- 144km/h in a 100km/h zone;
- 114km/h in an 80km/h zone; and
- 105km/h in a 60km/h zone
Twenty-four crashes occurred within the interval, and 24
fatalities have been recorded. Of these, 15 have been pedestrians, 5 have been drivers, and
two have been motorcyclists.
Meanwhile, 49 arrests have been made and 21 of them have been
for driving inebriated.
Eight folks have been arrested for the possession of
fraudulent documentation, three for attempting to bribe officers, and 5 for
overloading.
Bakker added:
Every month, visitors and highway security officers of the Department of Transport and Public Works will probably be onerous at work making our roads safer. But highway security is everybody’s duty. Whether we use the highway as drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists or pedestrians, each one in all us ought to take private duty for our behaviour as highway customers.
Acting director for visitors legislation enforcement, Vigie
Chetty, stated around-the-clock visitors legislation enforcement efforts and security
marketing campaign actions would proceed throughout the province.
“We enchantment to all highway customers to be thoughtful
and adjust to the legislation. How we behave on the roads impacts our security and the
security of each different individual on the highway,” she added.
Never miss a
story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you
need delivered straight to your inbox.