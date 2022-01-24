Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz | News24

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended his MEC for group security, Albert Fritz, with quick impact after receiving “serious allegations”.

In an announcement launched by the premier’s workplace, Winde stated he acquired “serious allegations” in opposition to Fritz previously week.

“I have summoned the MEC and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted. I have initiated a full investigation, which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation,” stated the assertion.

GOOD’s Brett Herron referred to as on Winde to make clear the explanations for Fritz’s suspension.

“There is far too much speculation about what the suspension is about… [Winde] owes it to the people of the Western Cape to clarify what the suspension is about.”

This is a creating story.