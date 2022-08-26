Western Cape prosecutors need more courts for govt fraud cases | News24

The rising variety of instances in opposition to authorities staff charged with corruption is inflicting a scarcity of court docket house.

The Western Cape’s Director of Public Prosecutions needs to ascertain a satellite tv for pc workplace for the Southern Cape.

It requested an additional court docket for George, which might be devoted to fraud and corruption.

The Western Cape Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) needs to spice up prosecutions capability in George, within the Southern Cape, to take care of rising corruption and fraud instances, primarily within the public sector.

“We recognised that most of our cases involving losses to the municipalities emanated from the Southern Cape, and the methodology we had in place to deal with these matters did not necessarily result in investigations being expeditiously finalised and prosecuted,” mentioned the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nicolette Bell, on Friday.

“Consequently, we have motivated for the creation of additional posts for the Southern Cape and to establish a satellite DPP office in George.”

The DPP can also be asking for an additional court docket in Bellville, Cape Town, in addition to George, for advanced industrial and corruption instances.

Commercial crime and corruption have been flagged as one of many DPP’s priorities – and it’s working hand-in-hand with Asset Forfeiture Unit functions to grab the proceeds of crime.

“We are acutely aware of the impact of corruption on the provision of essential services to our communities and we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and cases involving losses to the government, especially the municipalities, through fraud and corruption.

“In the previous 5 years, the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit and the DPP have gotten convictions for 271 public officers concerned in fraud or corruption.”

A notable success was that of the former provincial commissioner of police, Arno Lamoer, and several high-ranking brigadiers, who had some of their personal expenses, like petrol and clothing accounts, paid for by criminals.

In the meantime, the backlog of cases, postponed due to Covid-19, is being triaged through four extra divisions created by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. It adds to the existing 12 and is bolstered by more circuit courts.

“We have finalised 35 instances on the excessive court docket roll, largely as a result of further divisions the choose president created,” mentioned Bell.

She defined that shorter trials have been scheduled for the additional divisions.

A circuit court docket was additionally designated for Pollsmoor Prison, in Tokai, to scale back the excessive threat of transporting accused, who have been denied bail, between court docket and jail – and to fast-track their instances.

Such instances and accused normally require protected convoys from the jail and specialist law enforcement officials to protect the outer perimeter of the courts and courtrooms.

Accused in custody ceaselessly complain about how lengthy their instances are taking, significantly the case of the Terrible Josters within the Western Cape High Court, which has been working for about 5 years.

The court docket will nonetheless be open to the general public, so members of the family can attend.