Western Cape train commuters stranded thanks to vandalism, cable theft | News24

Cable theft and vandalism have led to widespread disruptions to the rail community within the Western Cape.

On Thursday morning, commuters confronted cancellations and delays on a number of strains.

According to Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani, there have been a variety of energy outages in varied corridors that feed into the Metrorail substation. The Cape Flats, southern suburbs, and northern strains have all been affected.

While energy has been restored to areas affected by cable theft, the strains stay “unsafe to operate” and the complete system must be “reset”, Zenani mentioned.

Meanwhile, theft of rail clips has affected the Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) northern line, which Metrorail makes use of to move clients on the Wellington line.

“The rail clips secure the rail on the ground and without them, trains cannot safely operate and risk derailment. TFR technicians have taken occupation of the line in order to restore the rail clips and secure the line,” Zenani added.

By Thursday morning, there was partial service on the northern line in Wellington and Metrorail was working a shuttle service from the Wellington line to Kraaifontein Station.

“As a matter of urgency, technicians are hard at work resetting the system in preparation for train operations,” Zenani added.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was anticipated to go to the Central Line “to assess ongoing work to recover the line and the relocation of illegal settlements on the rail infrastructure”.

However, the go to was postponed because of the energy outages, Zenani mentioned.

