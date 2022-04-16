Western crush Glory 6-0 in Tasmania

Western United have saved their hopes of an A-League Men premiership alive with a pitiless 6-0 thumping of injury-riddled Perth Glory in Launceston.

A primary-half hat-trick from Lachie Wales mixed with targets from Dylan Pierias, Aleksandar Prijovic, and Dylan Wenzel-Halls secured their aspect a Saturday win that closes the hole on Melbourne City to 5 factors with two video games in hand.

The margin of victory represented United’s greatest ever and equalled a 6-0 loss to Parramatta Power within the 2003/04 season because the worst in Glory’s historical past.

Effectively compelled to play their youth staff because of accidents, Glory stay eight factors adrift on the foot of the ALM desk and seems sure to report a first-ever wood spoon.

Coming off a 4-1 defeat to Wellington, freefalling Glory loomed as a probably good pick-me-up for United and that is simply what they acquired.

Getting down the left, Ben Garrucio reduce the ball again for Connor Pain to ship in a shot within the twenty fifth minute that ricocheted off the shins of Wales and wrongfooted Liam Reddy for United’s opener.

Wales may not have recognized a lot about what was his first objective of the season however he was a lot clearer together with his intent two minutes later when he volleyed an effort previous Reddy.

It was 3-0 within the thirty fourth minute when Pierias met a Pain cross with a first-time effort after the latter was performed into area by Wales.

United had simply 41 per cent of possession however this successfully performed proper into their arms as they lethally picked their moments.

Wales accomplished his hat-trick in first-half harm time when he met a Garrucio cross.

Prijovic, having had a earlier spot-kick saved, transformed a penalty to make it 5-0 within the 51st minute and Glory’s depressing day was accomplished within the 83rd by Wenzel-Halls.