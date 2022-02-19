Western leaders implore Putin to step back from ‘real’ risk of war

Press play to take heed to this text

Western leaders on Saturday appealed to Vladimir Putin to not surrender on diplomacy amid warnings that the Russian president has already determined to invade Ukraine.

Speaking on the annual Munich Security Conference, European, U.S. and NATO leaders insisted {that a} standoff over the Russian troops threatening Ukraine didn’t have to finish in conflict — whilst they pressured that armed battle remained a definite chance and Western allies have been prepared to reply forcefully.

“It is not too late for Russia to change course, to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution,” mentioned NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“But,” he added, “the risk for conflict is real.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who met with Putin on Tuesday, struck the same word.

“The risk has by no means been averted,” he mentioned.

“At the same time,” he added, “it will always be our task — and continue to be our task — to use any opening, however minor they may be, to open the road toward negotiations.”

The feedback come simply hours after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed he was “convinced” Putin had “made the decision” to invade Ukraine. And they characterize what could also be an more and more futile try and maintain Putin on the negotiating desk. In latest months, Moscow has encircled Ukraine with effectively over 100,000 troops and threatened to take “military-technical” motion except Western allies withdraw from Eastern Europe and vow by no means to confess Ukraine to NATO — calls for seen as nonstarters within the West.

“Russia continues to claim it is ready for talks, while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” mentioned U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”

The disaster escalated over the previous two days, as shelling elevated in Ukraine’s contested Donbass area, the place Kyiv has been combating Russian-backed separatists for years. Western leaders have been fast to level out that the mushrooming violence matches the sample of a fabricated provocation that Putin might use to justify a army strike or invasion.

“These are dangerous days for Europe,” Stoltenberg mentioned, noting that Moscow has proven “no sign of withdrawal or de-escalation so far,” regardless of the occasional pronouncement from the Kremlin that it was pulling again some troops. “On the contrary, Russia’s military build-up continues.”

A senior U.S. official on Friday publicly put the estimated variety of Russian forces lining up for a possible assault at between 169,000 to 190,000. That determine seems to incorporate separatist fighters Russia has backed in Ukraine’s east because it final invaded in 2014, who may very well be necessary gamers in a brand new invasion.

Stoltenberg described Russia’s massing of troops because the “biggest military build-up since the Cold War.”

“We must not be naive, that is of the utmost importance,” Scholz mentioned. “We have to see what can be seen. We cannot ignore it.”

Still, Scholz reiterated what has turn into his pitch for a diplomatic pathway with Russia: Ukraine’s NATO membership is just not on the agenda, and there’s room to barter over arms management and transparency measures.

“There is no decision pending on the issue whatsoever,” he mentioned of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, whilst he affirmed the nation’s proper to affix if it and NATO allies agreed.

The U.S. has equally emphasised it’s keen to debate points like new arms management agreements.

“We have encouraged and engaged Russia,” Harris mentioned.

But Russia has mentioned such overtures ignore the nation’s key issues — the NATO and U.S. army growth into Eastern Europe beginning within the Nineties. And on that time, Western allies have remained agency that they won’t negotiate.

The deadlock has resulted in heightening fears that Russia is on the precipice of launching a lethal invasion.

Western leaders on Saturday reiterated their long-standing vow that if such an assault happens, they’ll reply with “swift, severe and united” financial sanctions, as Harris put it.

And, Harris added, “we will not stop with economic measures.” The U.S. “will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank.”

The U.S. and a few of its allies have additionally already shipped weapons to Ukraine. But the U.S. has dominated out sending American troops into Ukraine if Russia assaults. Germany has additionally to this point refused to ship Ukraine weapons.

Overall, the leaders mentioned Putin’s actions had solely served to strengthen unity amongst Western allies.

“If Kremlin’s aim is to have less NATO on its borders, it will only get more NATO,” Stoltenberg mentioned.