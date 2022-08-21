World
Western leaders urge ‘restraint’ around Ukraine nuclear plant – Times of India
BERLIN: The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and the United States on Sunday urged navy restraint across the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, as they vowed to take care of their backing for Kyiv within the struggle.
In a cellphone name, the 4 leaders additionally known as for a “quick visit” to the nuclear web site by impartial inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s spokesman.
A flare-up in combating across the Russian-controlled nuclear energy station — with each side blaming one another for assaults — has raised the spectre of a catastrophe worse than in Chernobyl.
On Friday, the French presidency stated Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that IAEA inspectors can journey to the nuclear plant for an inspection.
During their talks on Sunday, Scholz, US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson additionally “agreed that support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression would be sustained”.
