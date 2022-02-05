World
western nepal: Eight killed and five injured in accident in Nepal: Police – Times of India
KATHMANDU: A passenger automobile carrying a newly-wed couple and among the marriage ceremony attendants skidded off a hilly highway in Western Nepal on Saturday, killing eight individuals and injuring 5 others, police stated.
The accident occurred within the nation’s Pyuthan district when the jeep certain to Libang of Gaumukhi rural municipality from Lung of Naubahini rural municipality carrying the couple and their marriage ceremony attendants skidded off and fell 150 metres down the highway.
“At least eight people died and five others sustained injuries in the accident,” a senior police official stated.
Six individuals died on the spot and two others died whereas present process therapy in an area hospital.
“Five people including the bride and groom were injured in the incident,” the official stated.
Similar accidents are frequent in Western Nepal throughout winter as a result of dense fog and slippery roads.
Last yr in November, a passenger bus skidded off the highway in Western Nepal, killing at the least 12 individuals and wounding almost 20.
