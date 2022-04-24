Westford Fire Department Investigating Series Of Brush Fires In Conservation Area

WESTFORD (CBS) — A collection of fires in Westford have first responders within the city seeking to see if somebody is behind them.

The Westford police division says 4 fires have been set close to the Stony Brook Conservation prior to now few weeks.

In all, the police division says practically 25 acres of land has been burned.

The fireplace division has been known as to the world since March 31. That’s when, in response to the fireplace division, 16 acres of land was burned in a single day.

The fireplace division was known as out to the identical space on April 20, 21, and 22 for 3 separate fires.

“There are a lot of people who walk through there on a daily basis,” stated Westford Police Lt. Michael Breault. “There are cabins at East Boston Camps, people walk their dogs, ride their horses and engage in family walks out there.”

Breault stated the departments aren’t used to coping with fires like these on this space.

It has led them to open an investigation to find out if somebody is behind them.

“Just the sheer number of incidents that we have been responding to in the past couple of weeks in that area,” stated Lt. Breault. “It seems abnormal that there have been numerous amounts of fires being reported.”

Police have requested folks dwelling alongside River Street, North Street, Beacon Street, Maple Street, and Farmer Way to test any residence safety cameras throughout the dates of the fires.

Investigators stated they want to see if anybody’s digital camera caught suspicious exercise associated to the fires.

As of Saturday, police stated they, together with the fireplace division, have stepped up patrols in and across the wooded space.