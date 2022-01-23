Westpac faces new underpayment probe

Westpac admitted to owing 8000 workers entitlements a number of years in the past. Sources say a brand new inquiry might see it repay tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Westpac is going through a brand new investigation into underpaying workers, after the foremost lender admitted to owing $8 million to 8000 staff again in 2020.

The nation’s oldest financial institution mentioned again in 2020 that an inside evaluation had revealed a calculation error for lengthy service depart entitlements.

But its now been revealed that Westpac is going through a recent inquiry with the Fair Work Ombudsman, and sources near the investigation advised The Australian that Westpac might find yourself having to repay tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to staff.

The drawback is believed to be round time sheets, incorrect loading and meal entitlements.

“The Fair Work Ombudsman is conducting an investigation relating to Westpac after the company disclosed that it is reviewing pay-and-entitlements issues that are separate to those covered by the company’s 2021 Enforceable Undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman,” a spokesman mentioned concerning the newest case.

“We expect any employers that identify noncompliance to fully co-operate with our investigations to ensure that employees are quickly repaid any outstanding entitlements. Any workers with concerns about their pay should contact us.”

A Westpac spokesman mentioned all long-service depart underpayments from the earlier case had been returned to the present and former staff that it might find with curiosity, as particular person funds ranged from lower than $1 to greater than $75,000.

However, the spokesman refused to touch upon the newest probe.

He added that Westpac “has been undertaking a broader review of its payroll system and where we find an issue, we fix it and repay all current and former employees their correct entitlements, with interest”.

In the final three years quite a few outstanding firms must needed to cope with underpaying workers together with the Commonwealth Bank, which needed to pay again $63 million, whereas National Australia Bank has put aside $128 million for repayments.

Federal Court proceedings have been commenced in opposition to CBA and CommSec for alleged contraventions of the Fair Work Act for failing to pay 7425 employees $16.44 million.

Outside banking, Woolworths, Bunnings, Qantas, Michael Hill, Bupa and 7-Eleven have additionally been caught underpaying workers.

A PwC report in 2020 estimated there have been round $1.35 billion in workers underpayments yearly in Australia, blaming advanced awards the place some comprise over 10 separate guidelines that have an effect on extra time accrual and errors had been generally discovered solely years later.

“Penalty rates, annualised salary provisions, notification requirements for change of roster rules all vary across awards, industries and sectors, creating a broad runway for errors to be made by employers,” it mentioned.