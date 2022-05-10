Westpac’s King eyes more direct fintech investments

Westpac chief govt Peter King says the banking large is eager to make extra direct funding in fintech companies or purposes that may be rolled out to its clients, because the lender tries to place for a wave of competitors in digital banking.

Speaking at Westpac’s half-year results on Monday, King didn’t rule out placing extra money into the Westpac-aligned enterprise capital fund Reinventure however emphasised his curiosity in making fintech investments immediately from the financial institution itself.

Westpac CEO Peter King Credit:Louie Douvis

“You’ll see us make more investments directly out of the bank as opposed to Reinventure, and the example this six months was the purchase of MoneyBrilliant, which is a capability to help people manage money that we’ll put into our app,” King advised The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“So, it will be probably more direct investments from the bank in capabilities that we want to use, as well as… the venture fund.”