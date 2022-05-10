Westpac’s King eyes more direct fintech investments
Westpac chief govt Peter King says the banking large is eager to make extra direct funding in fintech companies or purposes that may be rolled out to its clients, because the lender tries to place for a wave of competitors in digital banking.
Speaking at Westpac’s half-year results on Monday, King didn’t rule out placing extra money into the Westpac-aligned enterprise capital fund Reinventure however emphasised his curiosity in making fintech investments immediately from the financial institution itself.
“You’ll see us make more investments directly out of the bank as opposed to Reinventure, and the example this six months was the purchase of MoneyBrilliant, which is a capability to help people manage money that we’ll put into our app,” King advised The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
“So, it will be probably more direct investments from the bank in capabilities that we want to use, as well as… the venture fund.”
As the massive banks have confronted a wave of disruption from technology-based start-ups lately, all have arrange in-house funds for expertise funding – a transfer additionally adopted by different company giants together with Woolworths and Insurance Australia Group.
Westpac has pumped $150 million into Reinventure-managed funds by way of three rounds and final yr it made a massive windfall after the fund backed the US cryptocurrency platform Coinbase earlier than it floated.
On Monday, King mentioned Westpac’s current funds with Reinventure would proceed, and he didn’t rule out making additional investments within the fund. But he additionally mentioned VC funds equivalent to Reinventure have been “quite long term” and had seven to 10 yr funding horizons, and the financial institution was eager to “supplement” these investments with direct bets it might use now, equivalent to the private finance app MoneyBrilliant, which it purchased from AMP final yr.
“What we want to do is bring best of breed digital capabilities to the whole Westpac customer base,” King mentioned.
Reinventure, based by Simon Cant and Danny Gilligan in 2014, has invested in fintechs together with Coinbase, SocietyOne (now owned by MoneyMe), house lender Athena Home Loans, and non-fungible token platform Immutable. Reinventure declined to touch upon Tuesday.