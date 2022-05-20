Wests Tigers winger charged over armed hold-up incident
A decrease grade footballer for the Wests Tigers has been granted bail after being charged over an incident that allegedly resulted in a gun being fired throughout a house invasion.
Iverson Fuatimau, a Western Suburbs winger who skilled with the Tigers’ prime squad over the summer time after being given a train-and-trial contract, was granted bail after being charged with one rely of specifically aggravated break and enter with intent.
Two different males, Lofu Namulauulu, 25, and Joseph Pesa have been charged over an alleged dwelling invasion that resulted in a person being threatened at gunpoint on Wednesday at St Helens Park.
It’s alleged that Fuatimau drove the opposite two males to an deal with in Fullerton Circuit, the place they tried to rob the occupant. Fuatimau’s high-profile lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, was adamant Iverson wasn’t conscious of Namulauulu and Pesa’s intentions when he drove them to the premises in a maroon Haval H2.
Iversen was on Thursday granted bail on strict circumstances after Tabchouri advised a bail listening to that the 22 yr previous didn’t have legal historical past, was battling psychological well being circumstances and wasn’t conscious that his companions have been carrying firearms.
An NRL spokesperson mentioned that Wests Tigers had knowledgeable the integrity unit of the matter.
More to return