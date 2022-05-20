Wests Tigers winger charged over armed hold-up incident

A decrease grade footballer for the Wests Tigers has been granted bail after being charged over an incident that allegedly resulted in a gun being fired throughout a house invasion.

Iverson Fuatimau, a Western Suburbs winger who skilled with the Tigers’ prime squad over the summer time after being given a train-and-trial contract, was granted bail after being charged with one rely of specifically aggravated break and enter with intent.

Iverson Fuatimau in motion for Western Suburbs.

Two different males, Lofu Namulauulu, 25, and Joseph Pesa have been charged over an alleged dwelling invasion that resulted in a person being threatened at gunpoint on Wednesday at St Helens Park.

It’s alleged that Fuatimau drove the opposite two males to an deal with in Fullerton Circuit, the place they tried to rob the occupant. Fuatimau’s high-profile lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, was adamant Iverson wasn’t conscious of Namulauulu and Pesa’s intentions when he drove them to the premises in a maroon Haval H2.