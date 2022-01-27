Westside Councilman Mike Bonin says he won’t seek re-election

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin introduced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to a 3rd time period, only one week after a recall bid focusing on him fell short of the required signatures.

Bonin, who had beforehand introduced plans to run within the June municipal election, mentioned in a series of tweets that he has struggled with despair for years and determined that it was time to “focus on health and wellness.”

“To those who are disappointed by my decision, I am sorry,” he mentioned. “It is very difficult to walk away from a third term and the work we have been doing together, but I need to listen to my heart. This is the best decision for me and my family.”

Bonin, who represents coastal areas stretching from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades, was first elected in 2013, after serving as a high aide to former Councilman Bill Rosendahl. He had been dealing with a serious re-election combat — one that might have been dominated by the problems of homelessness and public security.

Already within the race are attorney Traci Park; Allison Holdorff Polhill, a former aide to L.A. faculty board member Nick Melvoin; and Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez, amongst others. Greg Good, a high-level appointee of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti who’s presently president of the Board of Public Works, additionally has expressed curiosity within the seat.

Earlier this month, Good took half in a candidate endorsement interview hosted by one of many metropolis’s public worker unions.