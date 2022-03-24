‘Wet for the rest of the month’: Sydney to be hit by rain and thunderstorms until April

“That will start to move offshore on Monday,” Mr Pippard stated. Loading Concern stays for households across the state’s river and catchment areas, which haven’t had the possibility to dry out for the reason that flood emergency earlier within the month. Mr Pippard stated individuals dwelling in areas susceptible to flooding wanted to maintain updated with present climate warnings, particularly on Sunday. “It is a bit of a concern, mainly flash flooding is the risk,” he stated.

“If you’re in a prone area; pay extra attention.” On Thursday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology warned there was the possibility of as much as 50mm of rain throughout the mid-North Coast, Northern Rivers and the Hunter areas. “The chance of flash flooding is more likely than usual and people should take care on the roads over the coming days with rain expected to continue,” the Bureau stated in a press release. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned as much as 50mm of rain is predicted in some elements of NSW on Thursday. Credit:BOM Media There is at the moment a minor flood warning in place for properties alongside the Bellinger, Nambucca and Severn rivers from Friday into this weekend and a average flood warning for the Wollombi Brook in Bulga.