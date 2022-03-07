Wet outfield wipes out morning session on fourth day

Although the solar was on the market was no play to push the Test additional in direction of a draw

Australia 271 for two (Khawaja 97, Labuschagne 69* Warner 68) path Pakistan 476 for 4 dec by 205 runs

A moist outfield has delayed the beginning of day 4 of the primary Test, growing the probability of a draw with Australia poised to proceed their fightback in opposition to Pakistan on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.

Even although the bottom was bathed in sunshine, the morning session was worn out after heavy rain in a single day lashed Rawalpindi inflicting moist patches on the sector, together with on one of many bowlers’ run-ups.

The earlier two days completed about an hour early resulting from dangerous mild, negating treasured overs in a match that seems headed for a draw.

In reply to Pakistan’s large first innings of 476 for 4, Australia will resume day 4 at 271 for two of their lengthy street again into the historic series-opener. Marnus Labuschagne, who’s the No.1 ranked Test batter on the planet, restarts on 69 whereas Steve Smith is 24 not out.

No rain is forecast for the rest of the day.