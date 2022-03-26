Wet weekend for Sydney but Northern Rivers escapes further flooding

The state’s beleaguered Northern Rivers was spared from additional flooding on Friday night time, however extra important rainfall throughout the state is probably going for subsequent week, warns the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy thunderstorms on Friday night time did not materialise, though Coffs Harbour and Wauchope on the mid-north coast each noticed flash flooding as Wauchope obtained 117mm of rain in 24 hours.

More moist climate lies forward for Sydney. Credit:Wolter Peeters,

Sydney can be set to cop a drenching over the weekend and into subsequent week, because the low-pressure system causes rain from Northern NSW right down to the Illawarra.

“It’s going to be a wet week for Sydney,” stated the Bureau’s senior meteorologist Jackson Browne.