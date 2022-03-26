Wet weekend for Sydney but Northern Rivers escapes further flooding
The state’s beleaguered Northern Rivers was spared from additional flooding on Friday night time, however extra important rainfall throughout the state is probably going for subsequent week, warns the Bureau of Meteorology.
Heavy thunderstorms on Friday night time did not materialise, though Coffs Harbour and Wauchope on the mid-north coast each noticed flash flooding as Wauchope obtained 117mm of rain in 24 hours.
Sydney can be set to cop a drenching over the weekend and into subsequent week, because the low-pressure system causes rain from Northern NSW right down to the Illawarra.
“It’s going to be a wet week for Sydney,” stated the Bureau’s senior meteorologist Jackson Browne.
Port Botany and Williamstown close to Newcastle are each prone to see heavy rainfall as we transfer into subsequent week.
“If you’re unlucky enough to get under a shower or a storm, there is potential for flash flooding,” he stated.
While the precipitation won’t be of the same magnitude as earlier this month, flooding stays a danger as a result of water can’t penetrate the already-saturated floor. On Thursday night time, a 72-year-old man died in flash flooding in Grafton that was brought on by 35 mm of rain.
“This rainfall has the potential to cause continued and possibly increased flooding, depending on how the weather system develops. The situation is being closely monitored and renewed flood watches and warnings will be issued where necessary,” the bureau stated in a warning issued on Friday afternoon.