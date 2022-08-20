“We’ve Lynched 5… You Kill, I’ll Ensure Bail”: Rajasthan BJP Ex-MLA Cites Pehlu Khan As Example

Jaipur:

Rajasthan BJP chief Gyan Dev Ahuja has been caught on digicam urging a crowd to “kill anyone involved in cow slaughter”, saying, “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror,” in a direct reference to the murders of Rakbar Khan and Pehlu Khan in Alwar district.

“I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” the previous MLA additional says within the video.

After the video went viral, he is been booked on expenses for spreading communal disharmony, underneath Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP’s Alwar unit has stated these are “his own views”. “The party does not have this thinking,” BJP’s Alwar South chief Sanjay Singh Naruka informed new company PTI.

But Mr Ahuja, who was legislator from Ramgarh, defended his stance, saying “anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won’t be spared”. He did tweak his assertion a bit: “I said five Meo Muslims who were smuggling cows were beaten up by our workers.”

He made the feedback whereas interrupting a speaker, who was urging a gaggle of individuals to launch an agitation in opposition to the killing of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini by a mob in Govindgarh city final Sunday upon suspicion of tractor theft. BJP leaders and right-wing teams have stated it was a lynching, although police haven’t discovered a communal angle.

He informed PTI that he was sitting with an area RSS chief who steered launching an agitation to protest in opposition to “lynching” of Chiranjilal Saini. “Meo people smuggle and slaughter cows, and Hindus have sentiments for cows, so they target the smugglers,” he informed the information company. He stated it was his obligation to guard his staff.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who shared the video on Twitter at this time, stated, “What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed.”

The two lynchings that the previous Ramgarh MLA straight refers to befell in April 2017, when Pehlu Khan was lynched in Behror, and July 2018, when Rakbar Khan died after being overwhelmed up in Lawandi village in Ramgarh.