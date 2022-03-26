Weymouth Residents Oppose Second Bright Billboard Visible From Neighborhood

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – It’s ironic that Weymouth neighbors really feel so at nighttime, when a years-long billboard battle is all about unwelcome mild. “We’re in for a surprise. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” stated Roger DePaolo.

A second construction is within the works alongside Route 3, simply like one that went up in 2019.

“This billboard is 48 feet long, supposed to be 50 feet in the air. It’s going to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with an ad changing every 10 seconds,” stated Weymouth neighbor Kathy Swain.

It isn’t solely about their peace.

“I think that we would never see the stars anymore. The light would block that,” Jenn Mirabelli stated.

But additionally the environmental influence. The improvement is deliberate close to a big vernal pool.

“Wildlife, frogs, amphibians. The importance of that is that’s where they reproduce and they need darkness to do that,” Swain defined.

“If they’re going to cut the trees down to start putting a road down there it’s going to be even worse,” DePaolo stated. The “paper street” that would supply entry to the challenge runs alongside his driveway.

And no matter your tackle, everybody can share concern over privateness.

“Advertising generates revenues, but the big bucks are in data mining. So, every car and every occupant of every car who has a GPS device will see their information captured by the sign. Once they have your phone information, they’ll know all about you,” stated Alyson Dossett.

Neighbors really feel failed by native leaders. And they’ve spent hundreds of {dollars} on their very own authorized assist to struggle this. There are 130 members within the “Friends of Finnell” Facebook group, created in order that neighbors can share analysis.

WBZ contacted town and Cove Outdoor Advertising yesterday story airing. There was no response.