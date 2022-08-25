WFRS appoints Azerbaijani expert as vice-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Nigar Amirbekova,

an professional within the cooking discipline, who has labored for greater than 5

years in journalism and greater than 17 years in catering has been

appointed vice chairman of the World Federation of Restaurant

Sport (WFRS).

Nigar Amirbekova is the writer and challenge supervisor of Diyar, a

gastronomic map of Azerbaijan. She can also be engaged within the

implementation of the challenge instructions for the revival of

cultural codes of Azerbaijan and the revival of nationwide delicacies

dishes within the areas of the nation. She was awarded certificates

in culinary arts by ChefsCup, the National Culinary Association of

Azerbaijan, ACSA.

Today Nigar Amirbekova kindly agreed to reply our

questions:

– Perhaps a few of our readers do not know what a

restaurant sport is. How would you clarify to them what it

is?

– This is the one sport on this planet that promotes working

professions.

The staff consists of three key gamers: a chef, a waiter and a

sommelier. The jury provides the staff a technical process to arrange some

dishes from solely the primary substances that had been supplied, then it is

doable to improvise relying on nationwide traits and

secret expertise. The competitors is proscribed by time restrictions. The

chef is concentrated on getting ready the dish, whereas on the similar time the

waiter is setting desk and the sommelier has to arrange alcoholic

or non–alcoholic drinks that will likely be used considering

the style qualities of the ready dishes. And when the time is

up, the jury tastes the dishes and drinks and offers factors to the

staff members. This is an enchanting spectacle that may profit the

viewers with helpful data of culinary expertise.

WFRS has not too long ago been declared the nationwide sport of Israel.

You know, the UK has soccer, Canada has hockey, the US has

baseball and Israel has the perfect sport – restaurant sports activities. One

media individual was additionally requested as soon as – why is it the perfect sport? And

his reply was simply good! Baseball gamers, hockey gamers,

and soccer gamers first come to us to eat after which go to play.

Not the opposite means round. Our sport is the perfect, and most

importantly – essentially the most scrumptious. We also have a tagline:

“Restaurant sport is a sport with taste.”

– How did all of it start and the way was the World Federation

of Restaurant Sport (WFRS) created?

– WFRS was established on June 10, 2017. The headquarters are

positioned in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Burgas, Bulgaria. The official

languages are English and Russian. Representative of the ECOSOC UN

Economic and Social Council Alex Rabinovich is the president of

WFRS in addition to the CEO of the SHA International Ratings

Center.

The first championship was held in Russian Saint Petersburg from

June 8 by means of 10 in 2018. Just three days earlier than the FIFA World

Cup. The second championship was held in Israel. Now the WFRS is

getting ready for its sixth championship, which will likely be held in May 2023

in Türkiye. It will likely be a global event. Many media

retailers present us with nice info assist. We count on {that a}

lot of prime actors and DJs will come. At least 8,000 spectators will

attend the championship. At the identical time, the ticket worth will likely be

very reasonably priced. We’re going to do one thing massive!

World Federation of Restaurant Sport is a global

group with its personal constitution, laws, sanitary and

technical necessities and sponsorship bundle.

WFRS additionally has technique and objectives, and the primary ones are the

improvement and enchancment of restaurant sports activities around the globe,

the regulation of worldwide occasions within the discipline of restaurant

sports activities, the promotion of partnership and pleasant relations between

the nationwide associations of the member states of the WFRS, the

unification of efforts of all individuals and organizations

for the good thing about worldwide restaurant sports activities.

WFRS additionally has a consultant workplace in every nation that

carefully cooperates with nationwide culinary associations. For

instance, in Uzbekistan, the federation is represented by the

President of the National Association of Chefs of Uzbekistan Akbar

Umarov. Azerbaijan is represented by two folks. The first one is

the President of Azerbaijan Chefs Guild, a acknowledged grasp chef

and restaurateur Ilkin Hanifa.

Hanifa can also be a culinary ambassador, ambassador of the Culinary

Guild of the UAE (WACS), a member of the Culinary Guild of Syria

(WACS), and Honorary chef of the Culinary Association of Ghana,

Africa (WACS).

Azerbaijan’s second consultant is a global decide,

President of the Golden Falcons Federation in Azerbaijan, honorary

member of the Chef United Association Sweden Stockholm and the

ambassador of this group in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the

federation Gastro Antalya + Mediterranean’s chef Club, President of

WFRS in Azerbaijan Emil Aliyev.

– What is you envisioned future for restaurant

sports activities?

– The most exceptional factor about competitions is that they

produce a radical revolution in folks’s views on work, as a result of it

turns work from a shameful and heavy burden, because it was thought-about

earlier than, right into a matter of honor, right into a matter of glory, right into a

matter of valor and heroism. Restaurant sport is the one sport in

the world the place representatives of professions from the identical discipline

compete.

Many of us go to eating places however do not take into consideration what number of

folks from completely different professions have invested their labor and

expertise in order that we simply have breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And typically,

these folks discover themselves within the shadows, shedding the motivation

to work and get entangled within the routine. It’s necessary to notice the

work of individuals in these professions and spotlight it. Excitement

and the spirit of competitors is a superb motivation for each

staff of the hospitality and catering institutions, as properly

as for eating places and resort house owners. I’m positive that restaurant

sports activities will turn into very talked-about as a result of meals continues to be on the

epicenter of occasions – it is all the time vibrant, inviting and needed,

which is able to unite and rally professionals and gourmets from throughout

the world.

– What is the purpose of competitions?

– The phrase ‘sport’ translated from French means a sport,

leisure. First of all, this can be a highly effective present. But we’d like

to look deeper, for a lot of nations of the world its tourism and the

popularization of nationwide delicacies. We haven’t any restrictions on

costumes or dishes, and we welcome a inventive strategy. In basic,

every part was based mostly on a aggressive spirit. WFRS has come a protracted

means in three and a half years. Cooperation with the SHA

International Rating Centre helps in selling it. A complete of 34

nations have both a nationwide restaurant sports activities federation or an

affiliation with the WFRS. WFRS is included within the prime 30 sports activities

federations of the world in finance and promotion. World Federation

of Restaurant Sport already established itself as a model that additionally

produces water, and sanitizers, and plenty of corporations are already

negotiating with WFRS on joint product branding and promotion. WFRS

provides Israeli wine with its emblem to 24 nations of the

world.

– What are a number of the options of how the competitions

are held? What are the levels of the competitions?

– We have two levels – first qualifying competitions, then the

groups enter the finals. There are solely three folks per staff. The

chef cooks on the stage, the waiter units the desk for a sure

variety of judges who give factors on 5 features, for instance, time

used up, the style, the dish aesthetics and and so forth. There can also be a

sommelier, who is worried with opening a bottle of wine or making

a cocktail. We have a situation – we give out containers with merchandise

that have to be used within the dish. But we don’t prohibit using

further merchandise and spices. Also, our competitions are judged

by as much as 5 judges from the WACS, and all of them are distinctive

professionals.

– What do you assume is necessary within the restaurant

enterprise?

– The most necessary factor for me within the restaurant enterprise is

professionalism and honesty. The place could also be small and ‘not cool’

in any respect, as they are saying these days, nevertheless it’s all the time full of guests

if it has scrumptious meals, if it is clear and precise with out surprises

and fluctuations. However it occurs that the restaurant approached

inside design very professionally, however there’s nothing good to

eat. What is there to guage, and the way and why? For me, it’s

necessary that the restaurateur assesses its personal power with a

cavity and distributes duties in order that the kitchen, the

environment, and cleanliness with a basic competent idea are

equally good.

I might additionally like to notice that the analysis of standards (there

are a number of of them) of eating places around the globe will likely be

dealt with by an International Rating Center, whose work in Azerbaijan

has been entrusted to me. This is a celeb system, the place stars

will likely be assigned to eating places and resorts completely impartially

and objectively. This will permit vacationers, gourmets and abnormal

residents, firstly, to see a restaurant or resort that has handed

management within the basic checklist of catering and hospitality discipline, and

secondly, to know prematurely what to anticipate from a selected

facility by way of safety, high quality of service and repair, and

thirdly, to get an correct location with suggestions.