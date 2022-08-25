WFRS appoints Azerbaijani expert as vice-president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Nigar Amirbekova,
an professional within the cooking discipline, who has labored for greater than 5
years in journalism and greater than 17 years in catering has been
appointed vice chairman of the World Federation of Restaurant
Sport (WFRS).
Nigar Amirbekova is the writer and challenge supervisor of Diyar, a
gastronomic map of Azerbaijan. She can also be engaged within the
implementation of the challenge instructions for the revival of
cultural codes of Azerbaijan and the revival of nationwide delicacies
dishes within the areas of the nation. She was awarded certificates
in culinary arts by ChefsCup, the National Culinary Association of
Azerbaijan, ACSA.
Today Nigar Amirbekova kindly agreed to reply our
questions:
– Perhaps a few of our readers do not know what a
restaurant sport is. How would you clarify to them what it
is?
– This is the one sport on this planet that promotes working
professions.
The staff consists of three key gamers: a chef, a waiter and a
sommelier. The jury provides the staff a technical process to arrange some
dishes from solely the primary substances that had been supplied, then it is
doable to improvise relying on nationwide traits and
secret expertise. The competitors is proscribed by time restrictions. The
chef is concentrated on getting ready the dish, whereas on the similar time the
waiter is setting desk and the sommelier has to arrange alcoholic
or non–alcoholic drinks that will likely be used considering
the style qualities of the ready dishes. And when the time is
up, the jury tastes the dishes and drinks and offers factors to the
staff members. This is an enchanting spectacle that may profit the
viewers with helpful data of culinary expertise.
WFRS has not too long ago been declared the nationwide sport of Israel.
You know, the UK has soccer, Canada has hockey, the US has
baseball and Israel has the perfect sport – restaurant sports activities. One
media individual was additionally requested as soon as – why is it the perfect sport? And
his reply was simply good! Baseball gamers, hockey gamers,
and soccer gamers first come to us to eat after which go to play.
Not the opposite means round. Our sport is the perfect, and most
importantly – essentially the most scrumptious. We also have a tagline:
“Restaurant sport is a sport with taste.”
– How did all of it start and the way was the World Federation
of Restaurant Sport (WFRS) created?
– WFRS was established on June 10, 2017. The headquarters are
positioned in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Burgas, Bulgaria. The official
languages are English and Russian. Representative of the ECOSOC UN
Economic and Social Council Alex Rabinovich is the president of
WFRS in addition to the CEO of the SHA International Ratings
Center.
The first championship was held in Russian Saint Petersburg from
June 8 by means of 10 in 2018. Just three days earlier than the FIFA World
Cup. The second championship was held in Israel. Now the WFRS is
getting ready for its sixth championship, which will likely be held in May 2023
in Türkiye. It will likely be a global event. Many media
retailers present us with nice info assist. We count on {that a}
lot of prime actors and DJs will come. At least 8,000 spectators will
attend the championship. At the identical time, the ticket worth will likely be
very reasonably priced. We’re going to do one thing massive!
World Federation of Restaurant Sport is a global
group with its personal constitution, laws, sanitary and
technical necessities and sponsorship bundle.
WFRS additionally has technique and objectives, and the primary ones are the
improvement and enchancment of restaurant sports activities around the globe,
the regulation of worldwide occasions within the discipline of restaurant
sports activities, the promotion of partnership and pleasant relations between
the nationwide associations of the member states of the WFRS, the
unification of efforts of all individuals and organizations
for the good thing about worldwide restaurant sports activities.
WFRS additionally has a consultant workplace in every nation that
carefully cooperates with nationwide culinary associations. For
instance, in Uzbekistan, the federation is represented by the
President of the National Association of Chefs of Uzbekistan Akbar
Umarov. Azerbaijan is represented by two folks. The first one is
the President of Azerbaijan Chefs Guild, a acknowledged grasp chef
and restaurateur Ilkin Hanifa.
Hanifa can also be a culinary ambassador, ambassador of the Culinary
Guild of the UAE (WACS), a member of the Culinary Guild of Syria
(WACS), and Honorary chef of the Culinary Association of Ghana,
Africa (WACS).
Azerbaijan’s second consultant is a global decide,
President of the Golden Falcons Federation in Azerbaijan, honorary
member of the Chef United Association Sweden Stockholm and the
ambassador of this group in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the
federation Gastro Antalya + Mediterranean’s chef Club, President of
WFRS in Azerbaijan Emil Aliyev.
– What is you envisioned future for restaurant
sports activities?
– The most exceptional factor about competitions is that they
produce a radical revolution in folks’s views on work, as a result of it
turns work from a shameful and heavy burden, because it was thought-about
earlier than, right into a matter of honor, right into a matter of glory, right into a
matter of valor and heroism. Restaurant sport is the one sport in
the world the place representatives of professions from the identical discipline
compete.
Many of us go to eating places however do not take into consideration what number of
folks from completely different professions have invested their labor and
expertise in order that we simply have breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And typically,
these folks discover themselves within the shadows, shedding the motivation
to work and get entangled within the routine. It’s necessary to notice the
work of individuals in these professions and spotlight it. Excitement
and the spirit of competitors is a superb motivation for each
staff of the hospitality and catering institutions, as properly
as for eating places and resort house owners. I’m positive that restaurant
sports activities will turn into very talked-about as a result of meals continues to be on the
epicenter of occasions – it is all the time vibrant, inviting and needed,
which is able to unite and rally professionals and gourmets from throughout
the world.
– What is the purpose of competitions?
– The phrase ‘sport’ translated from French means a sport,
leisure. First of all, this can be a highly effective present. But we’d like
to look deeper, for a lot of nations of the world its tourism and the
popularization of nationwide delicacies. We haven’t any restrictions on
costumes or dishes, and we welcome a inventive strategy. In basic,
every part was based mostly on a aggressive spirit. WFRS has come a protracted
means in three and a half years. Cooperation with the SHA
International Rating Centre helps in selling it. A complete of 34
nations have both a nationwide restaurant sports activities federation or an
affiliation with the WFRS. WFRS is included within the prime 30 sports activities
federations of the world in finance and promotion. World Federation
of Restaurant Sport already established itself as a model that additionally
produces water, and sanitizers, and plenty of corporations are already
negotiating with WFRS on joint product branding and promotion. WFRS
provides Israeli wine with its emblem to 24 nations of the
world.
– What are a number of the options of how the competitions
are held? What are the levels of the competitions?
– We have two levels – first qualifying competitions, then the
groups enter the finals. There are solely three folks per staff. The
chef cooks on the stage, the waiter units the desk for a sure
variety of judges who give factors on 5 features, for instance, time
used up, the style, the dish aesthetics and and so forth. There can also be a
sommelier, who is worried with opening a bottle of wine or making
a cocktail. We have a situation – we give out containers with merchandise
that have to be used within the dish. But we don’t prohibit using
further merchandise and spices. Also, our competitions are judged
by as much as 5 judges from the WACS, and all of them are distinctive
professionals.
– What do you assume is necessary within the restaurant
enterprise?
– The most necessary factor for me within the restaurant enterprise is
professionalism and honesty. The place could also be small and ‘not cool’
in any respect, as they are saying these days, nevertheless it’s all the time full of guests
if it has scrumptious meals, if it is clear and precise with out surprises
and fluctuations. However it occurs that the restaurant approached
inside design very professionally, however there’s nothing good to
eat. What is there to guage, and the way and why? For me, it’s
necessary that the restaurateur assesses its personal power with a
cavity and distributes duties in order that the kitchen, the
environment, and cleanliness with a basic competent idea are
equally good.
I might additionally like to notice that the analysis of standards (there
are a number of of them) of eating places around the globe will likely be
dealt with by an International Rating Center, whose work in Azerbaijan
has been entrusted to me. This is a celeb system, the place stars
will likely be assigned to eating places and resorts completely impartially
and objectively. This will permit vacationers, gourmets and abnormal
residents, firstly, to see a restaurant or resort that has handed
management within the basic checklist of catering and hospitality discipline, and
secondly, to know prematurely what to anticipate from a selected
facility by way of safety, high quality of service and repair, and
thirdly, to get an correct location with suggestions.