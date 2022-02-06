WH national security adviser says there’s a ‘very distinct’ possibility of Russian attack on Ukraine

As the standoff between Russia and the United States continues, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warns of a “very distinct” chance Russia will assault Ukraine at “any time now.”

“We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine. It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet,” Sullivan mentioned in an interview with ABC “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

“[Putin] has put himself in a position with military deployments, to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now,” he added, stressing that the United State is working with allies and continues to induce a path of diplomacy.

“Either way, Martha, we are ready. If they choose to go down the path of escalation instead, it will come at enormous human cost to Ukrainians. But it will also, we believe, over time, come at real strategic cost to Vladimir Putin.”

ABC News has realized Putin now has 70% of his troops in place to presumably launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine. The report comes as U.S. troops started arriving in Poland over the weekend after President Joe Biden ordered deployments to reassure NATO allies.

“You talk about this diplomatic path, but 1,700 US troops just arrived in Poland, part of the 3,000 going in. Three hundred more sent to Germany. The 18th Airborne Corps said these are ‘combat capable forces who stand ready to enhance NATO’s ability to deter and defeat Russian aggression.’ They’re a long way from Russia’s border. That sounds like you’re no longer trying to de-escalate the situation,” Raddatz pressed Sullivan.

“We have since the beginning for months now, as we have warned about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, pursued a two-track approach, deterrence and diplomacy,” he argued.

“Those forces you just referred to have not been sent to fight Russian forces in Ukraine. They have been sent to defend NATO territory because we have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to defend our NATO allies and to send a clear message to Russia, that if it tries to take any military action or aggression against our NATO allies, it will be met with a stiff response, including by the U.S. forces who are on the ground there now,” Sullivan mentioned, including the U.S. has been “equally clear” it is able to have “substantive discussions on matters of European security” with Russia.

Sullivan wouldn’t get into specifics on how sure an assault is, even after a number of members of Congress briefed on the state of affairs mentioned they had been left believing an assault was a “near certainty.”

“I’m not going to make a prediction about what is going to unfold in the coming days. All I’m going to say is that we, the United States, under the direction of President Biden, are ready either way,” Sullivan mentioned when pressed by Raddatz.

“We are ready,” he mentioned, including, “And we are ready to respond in a united, swift and severe way with our allies and partners should he choose to move forward with a military escalation.”

As the window for diplomacy seems to be quickly closing, U.S. officers have repeatedly mentioned they don’t imagine Putin has made up his thoughts on how you can proceed however now not describe the specter of a doable invasion as “imminent,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Wednesday.

With athletes from world wide gathering to compete within the Winter Olympics in China, Raddatz requested Sullivan if the U.S. believed Putin would maintain off on an assault till the video games conclude on Feb. 20 — permitting extra time for the bottom to freeze to facilitate tank actions.

Sullivan mentioned it was doable however confused that an assault might additionally come sooner.

“At this point, we’re in the window, meaning that we can’t just assume it’s going to be a couple of weeks off. Is that a possible scenario? Are there reasons to believe that it could happen in that timeframe? Yes. But there are also reasons to believe that Russia, under the direction of President Putin, could take steps before then.”

Sullivan appeared to brush off issues over China’s alliance with Russia and the affect it might have on the U.S. risk of sanctions after Putin and President Xi Jinping met in Beijing Friday.

“We saw Vladimir Putin at the Olympics this week standing next to President Xi. That is an economic power powerhouse, China. Could that undermine your plans for severe sanctions?” Raddatz requested.

“Our view is that China is not in a position to compensate Russia for the economic losses that would come from our sanctions. That’s the analysis that we and the European share, and we believe the Russians and Chinese understand that as well,” Sullivan responded, including that China would additionally really feel the associated fee within the “eyes of the world” of supporting Russia.