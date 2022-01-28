World
‘Whack-a-mole’: Experts call Hong Kong’s zero-Covid policy unsustainable – Times of India
HONG KONG: With 1000’s of individuals locked down in tiny flats, authorities quarantine centres filling up and plenty of companies shuttered, Hong Kong is scrambling to maintain a zero-Covid coverage that has turned one of many world’s most densely packed cities into one of the remoted.
The financial and psychological tolls from the worldwide monetary hub’s hardline strategy – consistent with China’s technique – are quickly rising, residents say, with measures turning into extra draconian than these first carried out in 2020.
Flights out of Hong Kong’s worldwide airport are down round 90%, over 8,000 persons are locked down in authorities quarantine services and a congested housing block, whereas 900,000 college students have been shut out of colleges because the begin of this week. Doctors say the restrictions are taking an more and more heavy toll on residents’ psychological well being.
Once one of many world’s most related locations, Hong Kong is reeling from the closure of its borders, impacting the free movement of individuals and the supply of meals and overseas merchandise town is so extremely depending on.
Besides colleges, authorities within the metropolis of seven.5 million have shut down playgrounds, gyms and most different venues, whereas tens of 1000’s of persons are required to do day by day coronavirus exams.
Restaurants and bars shut at 6 p.m. (1000 GMT).
Over 2,000 hamsters and different animals have been culled to cease transmissions as neighborhood circumstances surge.
Siddharth Sridhar, scientific assistant professor on the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Microbiology, mentioned “a very practical adjustment in terms of our containment strategy” was wanted.
“This is not sustainable,” he mentioned. “Eventually we are going to see a very local protracted outbreak, likely to be worse than previous cases.”
While Hong Kong succeeded in maintaining the virus underneath management for a lot of 2021, there have been over 600 regionally transmitted infections in January to this point, in contrast with simply two in December, because the extremely transmissible Omicron variant unfold.
“Essentially it’s playing whack-a-mole. It (coronavirus) will simply keep coming back,” mentioned Keith Neal, professor on the University of Nottingham within the United Kingdom, referring to the favored amusement arcade sport.
Unvaccinated aged
Shutting itself off is an “unworkable strategy” for Hong Kong, mentioned Sumit Agarwal, professor on the National University of Singapore’s Business School, because the financial and social prices of the coverage proceed to soar.
“Only Hong Kong and China are saying they are trying to eradicate the virus,” he mentioned. “It would have worked if other countries did the same but the fact they don’t think that way means the virus is always flowing.”
Leader Carrie Lam has mentioned Hong Kong can not dwell with the virus as many main cities are doing. She says over 80% of town’s aged are unvaccinated, and a big outbreak of infections will closely enhance the burden on already stretched healthcare providers.
Increasing Hong Kong’s vaccination charge is vital, she mentioned, with simply over 70% of the individuals double vaccinated and round 10% having obtained a booster or third shot.
Lam mentioned on Thursday that Hong Kong will shorten its 21-day quarantine requirement to 14 days for incoming travellers ranging from Feb. 5, after months of stress from monetary executives and overseas diplomats who mentioned the rule was eroding town’s competitiveness.
Many professionals and expatriates are leaving or planning to depart the previous British colony, seeing no finish in sight to the restrictions.
Quarantine guidelines for these contaminated in addition to shut contacts is curbing town’s desirability and dangers an exodus, in accordance with an inside report by town’s European Chamber of Commerce. Companies are repositioning their workers to Singapore and Seoul, it mentioned.
Hong Kong authorities maintain day by day briefings, offering particulars on every contaminated particular person, the place they dwell, the place they ate and the place they went. Credit card statements, transport data, CCTV footage and a authorities app are a few of the strategies they use to establish and quarantine shut contacts.
“The Omicron variant is so explosive in its spread that it will be the sorest test of Hong Kong’s response yet if it keeps up testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine,” mentioned Alex Cook, affiliate professor on the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.
“Once the number of cases for contact tracing becomes too high…more secondary cases will slip through and the epidemic growth would be compounded.”
