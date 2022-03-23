‘What a player’: World reacts to Barty’s retirement call

World No.1 Ash Barty has shocked the sporting world with the announcement she is retiring from tennis at simply 25.

The three-time Grand Slam champion bows out on a excessive, having claimed the Australian Open title in her most up-to-date match.

The 25-year-old mentioned she was “so happy and so ready” and admitted she had been fascinated with for a very long time earlier than making her choice public on Wednesday.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon mentioned Barty would by no means be forgotten.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any system. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

“With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA,” he mentioned.

The Australian Olympic workforce shared images of her in inexperienced and gold, calling Barty “one of the greats”.

“Congratulations on an amazing career Ash Barty. Once an Olympian, always an Olympian,” the put up learn.

Federal Labor chief Anthony Albanese congratulated Barty on her “magnificent career”.

“An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open – World Number One. As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all,” he mentioned.

“For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you’ve inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, (Ash Barty) for the incredible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts,” WTA mentioned on Twitter.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who claimed the doubles title alongside Nick Kygrios at this yr’s AO, tweeted: “Respect it @ashbarty.”

The Richmond Football Club, who Barty offered the premiership cup to in 2020, mentioned she was “always welcome at Tigerland.

“Thank you for inspiring us all and good luck in the next chapter,” the membership mentioned.

Former males’s world primary, Andy Murray, mentioned he was “gutted for tennis” however “what a player” Barty was.

The World No.1 made the announcement in an emotional video message on social media on Wednesday morning.

“It’s hard to say but I’m so happy and so ready,” Barty mentioned.

“I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.

“I’m so grateful for everything tennis has given me.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.”