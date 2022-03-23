Australia

‘What a player’: World reacts to Barty’s retirement call

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 mins ago
World No.1 Ash Barty has shocked the sporting world with the announcement she is retiring from tennis at simply 25.

The three-time Grand Slam champion bows out on a excessive, having claimed the Australian Open title in her most up-to-date match.

The 25-year-old mentioned she was “so happy and so ready” and admitted she had been fascinated with for a very long time earlier than making her choice public on Wednesday.



