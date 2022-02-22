‘What a savage’: Brutal kick’s horror impact

A physique kick from Bellator 274 completed a struggle in simply 38 seconds however the aftermath has left one fighter with a devastating harm record.

Chance Rencountre suffered 5 damaged ribs and a punctured lung in his defeat to Bellator vet Andrey Koreshkov final weekend.

The Team Alliance standout locked horns with the ex-welterweight king final Sunday morning at Bellator 274.

Watch Live UFC with ESPN on Kayo. Full Fight Night Events, PPV Prelims, Ultimate Fighter Series & More. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

But their eagerly-anticipated bout was over in a mere 38 seconds after Koreshkov landed a sickening spinning-back kick flush.

Rencountre collapsed in agony and took 5 unanswered blows to the top earlier than the referee referred to as a halt to proceedings.

And after the struggle, the previous UFC welterweight’s supervisor revealed the devastating results of Koreshkov’s trademark again kick.

Along with photos of the x-ray and Rencountre in hospital, Brian Butler-Au, wrote: “@blackeagle_170 suffered 5 broken ribs, a punctured lung from the heel kick landed by @koreshmmarus last night.

“Not the outcome we wanted but the kick was well placed and would have stopped anyone.

“Next time we will get a full camp and come back stronger.

“Chance is in good spirits and prepping for surgery.

“Thank you to the @bellatormma team who has been tremendous with all their assistance.

“Congratulations to @koreshmmarus and his team on the victory.”

USA Today reporter Nolan King stated that regardless of the devastating harm, Rencountre nonetheless walked “all the way from the medical area to the loading dock under his own power last night. What a savage.”

MMA Junkie’s Matthew Wells tweeted: “Koreshkov just put a dent in Rencountre’s body with that spinning back kick…Damn…”

Despite being hospitalised, Rencountre was in good spirits, writing on Instagram: “Feeling pretty chipper for a man with 5 broken ribs, a punctured lung half full of blood and a bruised kidney.

“Not the way I’d envisioned my Bellator return playing out but congratulations to @koreshmmarus and a big thank you to all the @bellatormma staff for all their hard work both pre and post-fight.

“I’m feeling very well taken care of. S**t happens. Thanks to everyone for their support and well wishes.

“Imma get me some metal wrapped around my ribs and come back like Wolverine with the adamantium skeleton.”

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.