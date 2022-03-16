What about anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh phobias, asks India at UN meet on Islamophobia
The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a decision to
declare March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, with
India expressing concern on the elevation of the phobia in opposition to one
faith to such a stage whereas excluding others.
The decision was adopted by consensus. It was backed by 57
members of OIC and eight different international locations, together with China and
Russia.
Explaining India’s place on the decision, TS Tirumurti, the
nation’s everlasting consultant to the UN, expressed deep
concern on the rise in cases of discrimination, intolerance and
violence in opposition to members of many non secular communities in several
elements of the world.
“Let me additionally state that we condemn all acts motivated by
anti-Semitism, Christianophobia or Islamophobia. However, such
phobias should not restricted to Abrahamic religions solely,” he
mentioned.
Tirumurti famous that Hinduism has greater than 1.2 billion
followers, Buddhism greater than 535 million and Sikhism greater than 30
million, and mentioned the time had come to acknowledge the “prevalence
of religiophobia, relatively than single out only one”.
He added, “It is on this context that we’re involved about
elevating the phobia in opposition to one faith to the extent of an
worldwide day, to the exclusion of all of the others. Celebration
of a faith is one factor however to commemorate the combating of
hatred in opposition to one faith is sort of one other.”
Tirumurti additionally argued the decision “could properly find yourself
downplaying the seriousness of phobias in opposition to all different
religions”.