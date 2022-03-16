What about anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh phobias, asks India at UN meet on Islamophobia

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a decision to

declare March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, with

India expressing concern on the elevation of the phobia in opposition to one

faith to such a stage whereas excluding others.

The decision was adopted by consensus. It was backed by 57

members of OIC and eight different international locations, together with China and

Russia.

Explaining India’s place on the decision, TS Tirumurti, the

nation’s everlasting consultant to the UN, expressed deep

concern on the rise in cases of discrimination, intolerance and

violence in opposition to members of many non secular communities in several

elements of the world.

“Let me additionally state that we condemn all acts motivated by

anti-Semitism, Christianophobia or Islamophobia. However, such

phobias should not restricted to Abrahamic religions solely,” he

mentioned.

Tirumurti famous that Hinduism has greater than 1.2 billion

followers, Buddhism greater than 535 million and Sikhism greater than 30

million, and mentioned the time had come to acknowledge the “prevalence

of religiophobia, relatively than single out only one”.

He added, “It is on this context that we’re involved about

elevating the phobia in opposition to one faith to the extent of an

worldwide day, to the exclusion of all of the others. Celebration

of a faith is one factor however to commemorate the combating of

hatred in opposition to one faith is sort of one other.”

Tirumurti additionally argued the decision “could properly find yourself

downplaying the seriousness of phobias in opposition to all different

religions”.