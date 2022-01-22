‘What About Bengal?’: Tripura’s Rebuttal To Communal Violence Plea

Tripura’s Biplab Deb (in photograph) authorities was issued discover by the Supreme Court.

New Delhi:

Accusing the petitioner of “unclean hands” and “selective outrage”, the BJP authorities in Tripura has filed a strongly-worded objection to a plea within the Supreme Court which sought an unbiased probe into incidents of communal violence that befell within the state final October.

Questioning the petitioner’s “silence” on the violence in Bengal earlier than and after final 12 months’s elections, the Tripura authorities labelled the Public Interest Litigation “selective public interest” and known as for a for an “exemplary cost” to be imposed upon the petitioner.

The state authorities has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition and has identified that the highest court docket had refused to intervene when a plea which had sought a probe into the Bengal post-poll violence was introduced earlier than it. The Supreme Court had requested the petitioners to method High Court as a substitute.

“The so-called ‘public spirit’ of the petitioners did not move few months back in a larger scale of communal violence and suddenly their ‘public spirit’ aroused due to some instances in a small state like Tripura,” the state authorities’s submitting learn.

Calling the petitioner’s allegations “unilateral, exaggerated and distorted version of incidents”, the Tripura authorities mentioned circumstances have already been registered and arrests made in opposition to these chargeable for the violence. Their hyperlinks with Pakistan’s spy company ISI had been additionally being probed, it mentioned.

The high court docket had earlier issued discover to the Tripura authorities, which went so far as arresting journalists reporting on the incidents of violence final 12 months, in search of its response on the plea filed by lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, showing for Mr Hashmi, had mentioned final 12 months that they need an unbiased probe into the “recent communal riots and investigation into the alleged complicity of police in it”.

“There are several cases related to Tripura before the court. Few lawyers, who went on fact-finding missions, were served with notices. UAPA charges were slapped on journalists. Police did not register a single FIR in the cases of violence. We want all this to be investigated by an independent panel monitored by the court,” Mr Bhushan mentioned.

The north-eastern state had witnessed incidents of arson, looting and violence after stories emerged from Bangladesh that Hindu minorities there had been attacked throughout ‘Durga Puja’ on allegations of blasphemy.