What are the Covid-19 rules for travel between the US and Spain in April 2022?

Travel from US to Spain

In order to enter Spain, these travelling from the US should present proof that they’re absolutely vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 within the final 180 days.

On March twenty ninth, Spanish authorities confirmed that Americans and different non-EU/Schengen travellers who’re neither vaccinated nor not too long ago recovered from Covid-19 will nonetheless not be capable of go to Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

Fully vaccinated travellers

If you’re coming into Spain on the premise that you’re vaccinated, you should have acquired the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days, and not more than 270 days (9 months), previous to arrival in Spain.

The US embassy in Spain states that if greater than 270 days (9 months) have handed since receiving the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, travellers should present proof of getting acquired a booster shot not less than 14 days previous to arrival in Spain.

Spain accepts all Covid vaccines which have been accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Any youngsters or teenagers aged 17 and under are now exempt from having to show a vaccination certificate in Spain, nevertheless these aged 12 to 17 should present a adverse PCR check taken inside the final 72 hours (if they’ll’t present a restoration certificates).

Over 18s who aren’t vaccinated and haven’t recovered from Covid-19 inside the previous six months are nonetheless not allowed to enter.

READ ALSO: Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Recovered travellers

In February 2022, new guidelines got here into impact to permit those that are unvaccinated, however who’ve recovered from Covid-19 within the final six months to enter Spain.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, restoration certificates accepted as legitimate are these “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification checks – are normally PCR checks whereas RATs stand for speedy antigen checks. The Covid check will need to have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits aren’t legitimate.

Unvaccinated Americans who’re residents in Spain aren’t required to be vaccinated with a view to return to Spain, nevertheless they should get examined inside 24 hours earlier than their arrival in for antigen checks and 72 hours for PCR.

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Documents

All travellers to Spain, no matter age, should additionally fill out the Spain Travel Health kind previous to arrival, which could be discovered here. You also can entry it by downloading the SpTH app in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for every traveller.

Once this has been stuffed out, travellers will obtain a QR code which they have to current earlier than boarding and once more as soon as they arrive in Spain. This should be completed, even if you’re transiting via Spain in your method to one other nation.

READ ALSO: A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form

There is not any have to quarantine upon arrival in Spain. Spain has additionally not too long ago scrapped quarantines for mild and asymptomatic cases.

However, Spain’s Health Ministry recommends that contaminated folks restrict contact and put on a masks always.

Quarantines will stay obligatory for critical circumstances and people categorised as a part of the high-risk or weak inhabitants, which incorporates these over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed folks and pregnant ladies.

You might should quarantine at your individual expense until you could have enough medical insurance which covers you.

Rules and restrictions on the bottom in Spain

While a lot of the Covid restrictions have been relaxed, there are nonetheless some which stay in place throughout Spain. These range rather a lot between completely different areas, so it can rely upon the place you journey to inside Spain. These may embody capability limits at sure venues.

In all of Spain, face masks are required in all indoor public venues and public transport, though the Spanish authorities has promised to remove the rule “very soon”. They are not required outside, until a protected distance from others can’t be maintained.

Travel from Spain to the US

All non-US residents who journey to the US by air should be absolutely vaccinated so as to have the ability to board the aircraft. This signifies that these from Spain can present their EU Digital Covid Certificates as proof.

The United States will settle for all vaccines which have been accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the FDA.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you’re thought of absolutely vaccinated if not less than two weeks (14 days) have handed since your final dose. This means a full sequence of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine – one dose for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine and two doses for all others, together with “mix and match combination of accepted Covid-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart”.

It additionally states that in contrast to Spain and the EU “A booster dose is not needed to meet this requirement”.

Negative Covid-19 Test

All air passengers, no matter vaccination standing, who wish to enter the US over two years previous, are additionally required to indicate a adverse Covid-19 check consequence taken not more than someday earlier than journey, or documentation displaying that they’ve recovered from Covid-19 up to now 90 days, earlier than they board their flight.

These can both be antigen checks or PCR checks. Self-administered antigen checks aren’t allowed until they’ve been carried out with a telehealth supplier, which has been authorised by the FDA.

According to the CDC checks should present the next info:

Type of check (indicating it’s a NAAT or antigen check) Entity issuing the consequence (e.g., laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service) Sample assortment date A adverse check consequence should present the pattern was taken not more than 1 day earlier than the flight.

A constructive check consequence for documentation of restoration from Covid-19 should present the pattern was taken inside 90 days earlier than the flight. Information that identifies the individual (full title plus not less than one different identifier equivalent to date of start or passport quantity) Test consequence

Recovery Certificate

The US Embassy in Spain states: “If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you may travel with documentation of recovery from Covid-19 (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel)”.

All passengers may also be required to substantiate this within the type of an attestation that the knowledge they current is true.

Those who’re US residents or everlasting US residents and are coming back from Spain is not going to want to indicate this to enter.