What are the Covid rules for travel between the US and Spain in February?

Travel from US to Spain

In order to enter Spain, these travelling from the US should present proof that they’re totally vaccinated and have obtained the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days, and not more than 270 days (9 months), previous to arrival in Spain.

The US embassy in Spain states that if greater than 270 days (9 months) have handed since receiving the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, travellers should present proof of getting obtained a booster shot a minimum of 14 days previous to arrival in Spain.

Spain accepts all Covid vaccines which have been permitted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Unvaccinated Americans who’re residents in Spain should not required to be vaccinated with the intention to return to Spain, nonetheless as of February 1st, they must get examined inside 24 hours earlier than their arrival within the nation reasonably than 48 hours in the event that they select an antigen check, as an alternative of the PCR.

All travellers to Spain, no matter age, should additionally fill out the Spain Travel Health type previous to arrival, which could be discovered here. You also can entry it by downloading the SpTH app in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for every traveller.

Once this has been crammed out, travellers will obtain a QR code which they have to current earlier than boarding and once more as soon as they arrive in Spain. This have to be executed, even in case you are transiting via a 3rd nation.

There is not any must quarantine upon arrival in Spain, nonetheless in the event you do check constructive for Covid-19 whereas in Spain, the Spanish authorities would require you to quarantine for seven to 10 days or till you check unfavorable.

This might need to be executed at your individual expense, until you may have enough medical health insurance which covers this case.

Rules and restrictions on the bottom in Spain

While lots of the Covid restrictions have been relaxed, there are nonetheless some which stay in place throughout Spain. These fluctuate loads between totally different areas, so it is going to depend upon the place you journey to inside Spain. These may embrace issues corresponding to closures of bars and eating places at sure instances or capability limits at sure venues.

In all of Spain, face masks are required in all indoor public venues, in addition to open air, the place area can’t be maintained between individuals. This means they’re typically required on the streets of predominant cities and cities.

Several areas in Spain additionally require an EU Digital Covid Certificate, exhibiting proof of vaccination, restoration or a unfavorable check, with the intention to entry locations corresponding to bars and eating places. Click here to see the map of which areas require them and which don’t.

Unlike in France, the place guests need to convert their vaccine certificates or exams right into a format that’s appropriate with the French system, Spain recognises certificates issued “by the competent authorities” of different nations.

As most travellers from the US to Spain is not going to be eligible to get the EU Digital Covid Certificate, you will need to carry proof of vaccination from the US with you with the intention to entry these locations.

Travel from Spain to the US

All non-US residents who journey to the US by air have to be totally vaccinated so as to have the ability to board the aircraft. This signifies that these from Spain can present their EU Digital Covid Certificates as proof.

The United States will settle for all vaccines which were permitted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the FDA.

The US embassy in Spain states that air passengers can even be required to verify within the type of an attestation that the data they current is true.

Those who’re US residents or everlasting US residents and are getting back from Spain is not going to want to indicate this enter.

All air passengers who wish to enter the US over two years outdated nonetheless, no matter citizenship, are required to indicate a unfavorable COVID-19 check outcome taken not more than sooner or later earlier than journey, or documentation exhibiting that they’ve recovered from Covid-19 previously 90 days, earlier than they board their flight.

These can both be antigen exams or PCR exams. Self-administered antigen exams should not allowed, until they’ve been carried out with a telehealth supplier, which has been authorised by the FDA.

According to the CDC exams should present the next info:

Type of check (indicating it’s a NAAT or antigen check) Entity issuing the outcome (e.g., laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service) Sample assortment date A unfavorable check outcome should present the pattern was taken not more than 1 day earlier than the flight.

A constructive check outcome for documentation of restoration from Covid-19 should present the pattern was taken throughout the 90 days earlier than the flight. Information that identifies the individual (full identify plus a minimum of one different identifier corresponding to date of delivery or passport quantity) Test outcome

If you may have not too long ago recovered from COVID-19, you possibly can show this with a restoration certificates, a letter from a licensed healthcare supplier or a public well being official stating that you’re cleared to journey.