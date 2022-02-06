What are the Covid rules for travel to Spain in February?

EU travellers

All travellers visiting Spain from different EU international locations by air and sea should fill out Spain’s well being management type discovered here, earlier than coming into the nation. This offers you a QR code, which you will have to indicate authorities each earlier than you board and if you arrive.

Travellers arriving from EU/EEA international locations can enter Spain with out the necessity to present any unfavourable Covid assessments or vaccination certificates, however provided that they’re travelling from a rustic that has been deemed secure due to its epidemiological state of affairs and isn’t on the at-risk record.

Unfortunately, there are presently 29 international locations on the high-risk record, which means most travellers might want to present proof of vaccination or a unfavourable check, however these change repeatedly, so make sure to test here to see the up to date international locations.

If you might be an EU citizen and you might be arriving from an EU at-risk nation or space, you could present your EU Digital Covid Certificate to be able to enter Spain. This ought to be uploaded to the well being management type earlier than you journey.

The EU Digital Certificate exhibits certainly one of three issues:

That you have got been vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19. According to the Spanish authorities, your vaccination certificates should have been issued no less than 14 days after the date of administration of the whole course of vaccination. However, should you acquired your final vaccine does greater than 270 days (9 months) in the past, your certificates should present the administration of a booster dose as nicely.

You have a unfavourable Covid check outcome. The diagnostic certificates have to be a unfavourable PCR or comparable check (NAAT-type check) issued lower than 72 hours previous to arrival in Spain, or a unfavourable antigen check, issued lower than 24 hours earlier than arriving in Spain.

You have a restoration certificates from Covid-19. The restoration certificates have to be issued by the related authorities or medical service no less than 11 days after the primary optimistic check outcome. The certificates will not be legitimate 180 days after the date of your check.

Spanish residents and residents

If you’re a Spanish nationwide returning to Spain or a resident of Spain coming again after a visit, you possibly can present your EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter Spain.

This exhibits that you’ve got been totally vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19, have a unfavourable check outcome or that you’ve got a restoration certificates.

Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t been vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19 can enter with a unfavourable Covid-19 check. This is usually a NAAT or PCR check obtained 72 hours earlier than arrival in Spain or an antigen check, taken inside the final 24 hours.

All residents and residents of Spain should additionally fill out Spain’s well being management type discovered here.

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Non-EU travellers

A Spanish well being management type have to be accomplished by all non-EU travellers, which might be discovered here.

All these travelling from third international locations have to be totally vaccinated to be able to enter Spain, (besides beneath distinctive circumstances) and be capable to show so with a sound vaccine certificates.

The Spanish authorities states that distinctive circumstances embody people who have a visa or residency for an EU nation, are a scholar in an EU nation or are skilled well being employees. The full record of exceptions might be discovered here.

The vaccine certificates should present:

Your full identify

Date of vaccination

Type of vaccine

Number of doses which were administered

The issuing nation

The organisation that issued the vaccine certificates

The Spanish authorities states that the vaccine certificates should have been issued no less than 14 days after the date of the ultimate dose of the whole vaccination course.

If your final vaccine dose was administered greater than 270 days (9 months) in the past although, it should additionally present a booster shot.

Spain accepts vaccines which were authorised by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

Children beneath 12 years of age will not be required to current a well being certificates of any type.

Only these travelling from a rustic that’s deemed secure with a low incidence Covid-19 can enter Spain with out the necessity for a unfavourable check or a vaccination certificates. The record of those international locations modifications repeatedly, however presently consists of China, Indonesia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. You can test the record here.

The Spanish authorities states that these travelling from a rustic deemed high-risk should additionally current a unfavourable Covid check, together with a vaccination or restoration certificates. The record of high-risk international locations might be discovered here.

British

Travellers from the UK observe the identical guidelines as the remainder of the third international locations, which means they will solely enter Spain if they’ve been totally vaccinated. Click here to learn intimately what you could learn about travelling between Spain and UK in February.

Americans

In order to enter Spain, these travelling from the US should present proof that they’re totally vaccinated and have acquired the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine a minimum of 14 days, and not more than 270 days (9 months), previous to arrival in Spain. Read here to search out out the complete particulars for Americans travelling to Spain.