What are the Covid travel rules between Ireland and Spain in February?

Last Friday the Spanish authorities made a U-turn determination simply three days after it pulled out all of the stops to maintain the outside face masks rule, saying that masks would not be required outdoor from both on Wednesday February ninth or Thursday February tenth.

While Spain’s Ministry of Health has not but indicated a selected date as to when masks can cease being worn indoors, consultants and epidemiologists counsel that they’ll proceed to be necessary till at the very least the summer season of 2022.

READ ALSO – U-turn: Spain decides to ditch outdoor face mask rule

Francisco Jiménez, director of Spain’s Balmis Vaccine Institute, advised Spanish TV channel Telecinco that the incidence of Covid-19 should be decreased to 50 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants inside fourteen days for the tip of masks indoors to be thought-about.

“When the infection rate drops to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, then we can start thinking about eliminating the use of the mask in closed places,” he stated.

According to latest knowledge from the Ministry of Health, Spain at the moment has a fortnightly an infection fee of two,299 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants, that means that the nation nonetheless has an extended technique to go earlier than such a measure could be contemplated.

“It will be necessary until there is no community transmission. At the present time we are still in intense community transmission,” Jiménez stated, including that “in most African countries they haven’t even reached 10 percent of vaccination coverage. As long as this happens, new strains will continue to appear”.

Wearing a masks indoors in sure conditions is right here to remain

These views had been shared by Salvador Peiró, a researcher on the Health and Biomedical Research Foundation in Valencia, who stated that if the development in severe circumstances continues to say no, Spain can start to eradicate sure restrictions, resembling masks indoors.

However, the skilled stated that there should be exceptions to this rule. According to Peiró sporting a masks indoors “Is a custom that has come to stay” in symptomatic individuals and in amenities resembling hospitals and well being centres.

How the usage of masks in Spain compares with the remainder of Europe

Throughout the pandemic, Spain has maintained a strict perspective to mask-wearing, making it necessary to put on them outdoor and indoors since May 2020 (with a six-month hiatus for outside areas in 2021 earlier than the Omicron variant arrived).

Some EU international locations resembling France and Belgium have additionally not too long ago determined to raise their outside face masks guidelines, however the majority of countries throughout the bloc nonetheless require residents to put on masks in indoor public settings.

Denmark alternatively has lifted all its Covid-19 restrictions, together with the usage of masks indoors, however consultants in Spain agree that we nonetheless have an extended technique to go till this may occur right here.

Catalan specialist in Preventive Medicine Dr. Xavier Xercavins believes that: “Spain will reach the situation of the Nordic countries at some point and Covid will be treated like the flu. Two days of fever will pass and we will be able to do our activities. But it is too early to say when. For example, now I see removing of masks indoors as hasty.”

He believes that after the incidence fee drops, masks measures might start to be relaxed virtually fully. In addition, he means that alternate options to masks could possibly be used, resembling the usage of some mouthwashes.