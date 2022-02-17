What are the different types of medical specialists called in Spanish?
You might already know that the Spanish phrase for physician is both ‘médico’ or ‘doctor/a’, {that a} nurse is an ‘enfermero/a’ and {that a} receptionist is a ‘recepcionista’, however what about all the opposite medical specialists?
Do you understand what a podólogo or logopeda imply in Spanish? (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)
Because of their frequent Latin root in each English and Spanish, most medical titles might be simply recognised by anglophones studying Spanish. Not all of them, nevertheless.
Here we’ll go over among the medical specialties and tips on how to name them in Spanish.
A few pointers earlier than we begin. Remember that the syllable that has the accent on the vowel is the one you stress in Spanish.
Also, in Spanish a “g” adopted by an a,o or u is pronounced like “gh” sound like ghost or get, however a “g” adopted by e or i is pronounced with a “ha” sound like hat or head.
And as most Spanish professions differentiate the individual’s gender, the masculine article is “el” and the noun often ends in “o” and the female article is “la” and most frequently ends in “a”. There are some exceptions akin to médico (physician) the place the article modifications however the noun at all times ends in “o”.
Here is an inventory of the vast majority of medical specialists and helath professionals and the way they’re referred to in Spain.
Surgeon: el cirujano, la cirujana. Depending on the kind of surgeon it may be cirujano cardiovascular, pediátrico and so forth or within the case of a neurosurgeon it’s a neurocirujano/a.
Anaethetist (anaesthesia): el anestesiólogo, la anestesióloga
Cardiologist (coronary heart): el cardiólogo, la cardióloga
Dental surgeon: el odontólogo/la odontóloga
Dermatologist (pores and skin): el dermatólogo,la dermatóloga
Endocrinologist (hormones): el endocrinólogo, la endocrinóloga
Gastroenterologist (abdomen): el gastroenterólogo, la gastroenterólogo. Most folks as an alternative el/la médico digestivo
Gynaecologist (feminine reproductive system): el ginecólogo, la ginecóloga
Occupational therapist: el terapeuta ocupacional, la terapeuta ocupacional
Ophthalmologist (eyes): el oftalmólogo, la oftalmóloga
Oncologist (most cancers): el oncólogo , la oncóloga
Orthopaedist (musculoskeletal): el ortopedista, la ortopedista
Orthopaedic surgeon: el traumatólogo,la traumatóloga
Otolaryngologist (ear, nostril, and throat – ENT): el otorrinolaringólogo , la otorrinolaringóloga. Often shortened to el/la otorrino.
Paediatrician (kids): el pediatra, la pediatra
Podiatrist or chiropodist (ft): el podólogo, la podóloga
Physiotherapist (harm, sickness or incapacity remedy): el fisioterapeuta, la fisioterapeuta. Often shortened to el/la fisio.
Psychologist (psychological well being): el (p)sicólogo, la (p)sicóloga
Psychiatrist (psychological well being): el psiquiatra , la psiquiatra
Pulmonologist (lungs): el neumólogo, la neumóloga
Radiologist (X-rays, MRI, CT): el radiólogo, la radióloga
Rheumatologist (arthritis and different ailments of the joints, muscle tissue, and bones): el reumatólogo , la reumatóloga
Speech therapist: el logopeda, la logopeda
Urologist (urinary system): el urólogo, la uróloga
