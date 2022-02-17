What are the different types of medical specialists called in Spanish?

Because of their frequent Latin root in each English and Spanish, most medical titles might be simply recognised by anglophones studying Spanish. Not all of them, nevertheless.

Here we’ll go over among the medical specialties and tips on how to name them in Spanish.

A few pointers earlier than we begin. Remember that the syllable that has the accent on the vowel is the one you stress in Spanish.

Also, in Spanish a “g” adopted by an a,o or u is pronounced like “gh” sound like ghost or get, however a “g” adopted by e or i is pronounced with a “ha” sound like hat or head.

And as most Spanish professions differentiate the individual’s gender, the masculine article is “el” and the noun often ends in “o” and the female article is “la” and most frequently ends in “a”. There are some exceptions akin to médico (physician) the place the article modifications however the noun at all times ends in “o”.

Here is an inventory of the vast majority of medical specialists and helath professionals and the way they’re referred to in Spain.

Surgeon: el cirujano, la cirujana. Depending on the kind of surgeon it may be cirujano cardiovascular, pediátrico and so forth or within the case of a neurosurgeon it’s a neurocirujano/a.

Anaethetist (anaesthesia): el anestesiólogo, la anestesióloga

Cardiologist (coronary heart): el cardiólogo, la cardióloga

Dental surgeon: el odontólogo/la odontóloga

Dermatologist (pores and skin): el dermatólogo,la dermatóloga

Endocrinologist (hormones): el endocrinólogo, la endocrinóloga

Gastroenterologist (abdomen): el gastroenterólogo, la gastroenterólogo. Most folks as an alternative el/la médico digestivo

Gynaecologist (feminine reproductive system): el ginecólogo, la ginecóloga

Occupational therapist: el terapeuta ocupacional, la terapeuta ocupacional

Ophthalmologist (eyes): el oftalmólogo, la oftalmóloga

Oncologist (most cancers): el oncólogo , la oncóloga

Orthopaedist (musculoskeletal): el ortopedista, la ortopedista

Orthopaedic surgeon: el traumatólogo,la traumatóloga

Otolaryngologist (ear, nostril, and throat – ENT): el otorrinolaringólogo , la otorrinolaringóloga. Often shortened to el/la otorrino.

Paediatrician (kids): el pediatra, la pediatra

Podiatrist or chiropodist (ft): el podólogo, la podóloga

Physiotherapist (harm, sickness or incapacity remedy): el fisioterapeuta, la fisioterapeuta. Often shortened to el/la fisio.

Psychologist (psychological well being): el (p)sicólogo, la (p)sicóloga

Psychiatrist (psychological well being): el psiquiatra , la psiquiatra

Pulmonologist (lungs): el neumólogo, la neumóloga

Radiologist (X-rays, MRI, CT): el radiólogo, la radióloga

Rheumatologist (arthritis and different ailments of the joints, muscle tissue, and bones): el reumatólogo , la reumatóloga

Speech therapist: el logopeda, la logopeda

Urologist (urinary system): el urólogo, la uróloga

