What are the new rules for Victorian students returning to school?

The Victorian authorities has introduced its back-to-school plan. Credit:Penny Stephens Ventilation, out of doors studying help Improved air flow will probably be a key measure to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19, notably in high-risk areas like employees rooms, music rooms, indoor canteens and different high-traffic areas. All 51,000 air-purification gadgets that have been ordered will probably be delivered to authorities and low-fee non-government faculties for the primary day of time period 1. More than 1800 schools have applied for a shade sail grant. Construction is already underway at more than 300 of these schools to allow more classes to be conducted outside.

The government has also invested $7.5 million in early childhood services to improve ventilation, and a further $7.4 million to support kindergarten services to implement COVIDSafe measures. Dealing with staff shortages The government has also launched a pool of inactive teachers, education support staff, retired principals and surge administrative support staff for schools to cover any COVID-19-related staff shortages. Masks

Mask wearing will continue, with students in grade 3 and above required to wear masks indoors. Teachers will be required to wear masks at all times when not actively teaching or communicating with students. Remote learning Remote learning will be considered only as a localised, short-term last resort. Schools and kindergartens will be required to inform staff, parents and carers when there is a positive case and will provide advice on any steps families are required to take.