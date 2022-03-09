‘What did I get myself into’: Brit’s Aussie horror

With floods, bushfires and seemingly infinite coronavirus lockdowns, Australia has been a wild place to stay the previous few years – and it’s left a few of our expats reeling.

A British expat is taking a lighthearted look-back at his previous few years in Australia, admitting he typically puzzled “what the f**k did I get myself into?”

Ayomide Moon, who moved to Bondi Beach in Sydney’s east from England again in December 2019, took to TikTok earlier this month to lament about his wild time in Australia.

“Am I the only one from the UK who’s thinking to themself, ‘What the f**k did I get myself into by moving to Australia in these last two years?’’’ he joked.

“I swear everyone was like, ‘Come to Australia, it’s amazing, the land of paradise, so much opportunity here.’”

Since Mr Moon arrived in December 2019, Australia has grappled with unprecedented bushfires, the coronavirus pandemic and most not too long ago devastating floods.

There was additionally a mouse plague in regional Australia final 12 months that triggered devastation and chaos for months.

“Arrived, December 2019 – half the f***ing country is on fire, the f**k? The sky is yellow, ashes sweeping across like some kind of apocalyptic sh*t,” Mr Moon stated.

“Next minute, f***ing Covid, right back down, then what comes along? Floods! Floods like no man has seen.

“I‘m like, ’What the f**k? I’m from the UK, this ain’t how this sh*t happens back home.’”

Mr Moon referred to as on his followers to “save me” after realising he’d jumped from the highest of the meals chain within the UK.

“I’m at the top of the food chain; I don’t have to worry about animals, I don’t have to worry about storms – and then I come over here and it’s just f**kery,” he stated.

“I’ve never felt so small, so insignificant, so scared for my life against the natures … save me.”

Australia’s 2019/20 bushfire season was the nation’s worst on file and was accountable for killing 34 individuals, the dying of thousands and thousands of native animals and destroying greater than 30 million hectares of land.

The Covid pandemic arrived shortly after when our first confirmed case of coronavirus touched down in Sydney in February 2020.

Lengthy lockdowns adopted with NSW’s most up-to-date coronavirus restrictions solely being dropped final month.

Despite coronavirus restrictions not being in pressure in NSW, the state continues to be grappling with hundreds of instances a day, with greater than 13,000 individuals testing optimistic on Tuesday.

NSW can also be now starting the clean-up after unprecedented floods impacted all over the place from the north of the state all the way down to the south coast.

Aussies and fellow British expats took to Mr Moon’s video to empathise with the surprised Brit.

“I swear everything was sweet before the end of 2019,” one Aussie tried to reassure him.

“I don’t even bat an eyelid anymore, as an Aussie. Every year there’s been something,” a second stated.

“Who set the difficulty to hardcore”, a 3rd joked.