For over every week, previous and current cops who have been with the fatally injured Miller have given proof, and instructed the trial he made references to 2 offenders. Loading But a number of of the police witnesses acknowledged what they mentioned they heard wasn’t recorded in written notes or statements taken afterwards. Sergeant Helen Poke, then a senior constable who cradled Miller in her lap, mentioned he repeated, “I’m f—ed, I’m f—ed, get them, two offenders, one on foot, six foot, checked shirt, dark Hyundai.” “He just kept repeating it until we got him in the ambulance,” she mentioned.

Under cross-examination, Poke agreed the phrase “offenders” was not in her notes, and mentioned she was instructed by a detective on the time to go away Miller’s description out of her assertion. By the time she made her assertion, in 2000, the phrase “offenders” wasn’t there. Former police officer Colin Clarke, then a senior constable, instructed the trial he heard Miller being requested by an officer, “How many were there?” “My recollection of what he said was, ‘Two. Two, one on foot,’” Clarke mentioned. But these phrases weren’t in Clarke’s notes or statements, the trial heard.

Clarke mentioned that on the time, he acquired on the police radio and reported “two offenders, two on foot”, which he instructed the trial was a mistake attributable to the “chaos of the situation”. Loading Later, he was requested by defence barrister David Hallowes, SC, if he was mistaken in regards to the exact phrases he heard. “Possibly,” he replied. Clarke mentioned he argued with the detective who took his assertion over its contents, and admitted he lied at earlier hearings about how he gave his assertion. He instructed the trial he beforehand gave untruthful proof as a result of he didn’t need to make the detective’s work look untidy. Justice Stephen Kaye has instructed the jury Debs and Roberts have been convicted of the murders in 2002, however the Court of Appeal granted Roberts a retrial.

On Tuesday, former police officer Michael Steendam mentioned he was close by the dying Miller who mentioned “Make sure you get those c—s” as he was being loaded into an ambulance. Steendam mentioned he instructed a murder detective what he heard however was by no means requested to make an announcement. He mentioned he didn’t make a written observe of the remark, however mentioned he was positive of what he heard. “I can tell you I will never forget what he said to me,” he mentioned. Another former officer, Graham Thwaites, mentioned he heard Miller say “get them c—s”, however acknowledged that comment wasn’t in his later assertion. Asked if he might have been mistaken about what he heard, Thwaites mentioned: “‘Get them c—s.’ It’s going to haunt me until my death.”