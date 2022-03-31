What do LGBTQ people think about Hungary’s controversial referendum?

Hungary is holding a controversial referendum on LGBTQ rights on Sunday (3 April), similtaneously a parliamentary election.

Voters will probably be requested for his or her views on laws that limits colleges’ instructing about homosexuality and transgender points.

Critics say the legislation, handed final 12 months, was discriminatory, contravened European values and equates homosexuality with paedophilia.

Ahead of the vote, Euronews spoke to 4 members of Hungary’s LGBTQ neighborhood to learn how they had been feeling.

Three of them instructed us if issues do not enhance, they may not be dwelling in Hungary for much longer.

Mónika Magasházi: ‘I want the state would depart me alone’

“It’s not that the state doesn’t represent me or doesn’t protect my rights. It’s about being put on the spot and put in front of the gun.”

This is how Mónika Magasházi summed up her emotions as a member of the LGBTQ neighborhood in Hungary in 2022.

“I no longer even think about being represented and protected by the state,” Mónika added. “That’s just in the dream category, now. I would be at least a bit happy if they would just leave me alone.”

The 49-year-old trans girl has been on hormone remedy for about six months and is now getting ready for her first reconstructive surgical procedure.

She has been dwelling as a lady for a 12 months and a half, nevertheless it was the day of our interview that she first spoke to her boss at work about it.

In some methods, Mónika feels that popping out at work has even been made simpler by the Hungarian authorities’s dealing with of LGBTQ points.

“I have a very strange feeling about this,” stated Mónika. “I feel very upset that the government has actually attacked us with this propaganda. It’s coming out of the public media, it’s coming out of the billboards. On the other hand, it can also be counterproductive for them. Because now that the government has shoved it in everybody’s face, more and more families, work communities and friends are talking about it. In many ways, it’s damaging to us, but maybe we don’t need so much to explain. For example, I didn’t need to explain so much to my boss,” she stated.

But that does not imply every little thing will go easily at work. Even if her colleagues and executives settle for the brand new state of affairs with none issues, altering her IDs and e-mail addresses within the IT system will probably be a tougher process. Since May 2020, it’s not potential to alter the gender registered within the civil registry in Hungary, so Mónika can not submit new paperwork together with her new, feminine identify. And IT techniques are based mostly on official paperwork and the employment contract at her office.

“The parent companies don’t even understand this problem because they don’t have it. If you are in transition in the West, you go to the office, get your new documents, bring them to the company and they will rewrite your details,” she stated, including that if a lady who’s in transition and appears like a lady has to point out her male paperwork wherever, it is rather inconvenient.

Emmett Hegedűs: ‘With the brand new legislation, my desires grew to become unattainable’

Emmett Hegedűs, 18, is in an identical state of affairs to Mónika. The new legislation has made it unattainable for each of them to alter their gender and identify.

“I really don’t like signing my name or taking out my ID. When I was 16, I had [the] motivation to go ahead in life and that was of course that in two years I wouldn’t have to take out my female ID, I wouldn’t have to menstruate or anything like that. With the change in the law, the dreams, the plans that I had built up became impossible,” stated Emmett, who has grow to be an activist not too long ago. His objective is to dispel fears in individuals about members of the LGBTQ neighborhood.

“If I don’t know something and the first information I hear is that it’s dangerous, I might believe it. Provided I otherwise agree with the decisions of the government from whom the information comes. It sounds very scary that someone would go up to your child and tell them to change gender,” he stated, referring to the upcoming referendum, about which he has sturdy views.

“No one in their right mind can say ‘yes’ to any of the questions with a clear heart. I don’t want any of these statements to come true either. However, there is no reality to any of them. So it’s a very evil way of amplifying the fear that people already have.”

According to Mónika, the timing of the referendum is not any coincidence:

“It is a disgusting thing. It is clearly about trying to somehow keep the Fidesz camp together and get them to the polls. They are hoping that they can mobilise these people by threatening to operate on kindergarten children. You can only give invalid answers to these stupid questions.”

Márió Dányi-Nagy: ‘Threats can suck the on a regular basis pleasure out of your life’

Márió Dányi-Nagy additionally sees political motivation within the organisation of the referendum.

“It is held on election day to ensure a high turnout. On the other hand, they want to confuse things in people’s minds, they want to suggest that Fidesz is protecting children from paedophiles.”

The 35-year-old coach from Budapest feels that as a homosexual man, the stress has been mounting on him lately:

“It’s annoying when someone starts shouting loudly next to you. But it is also annoying when something keeps buzzing constantly, louder and louder. That’s kind of what’s happening now,” he stated.

“My previous partner and I were harassed on the street many times, once physically, but it was more of a case of being called names. This causes self-censorship. I get the feeling that I am not safe in my own country because I could be attacked at any time. Politicians say things like I am not an equal citizen. And when it came to the association with paedophiles, it sent me to the floor. It was as if they had put a target on my back, that I was someone to be attacked. I bought pepper spray at the time, but I wasn’t attacked in the end. But recently, for example, at the end of a date, a guy kissed me in a public place and it made me nervous, even though I didn’t used to be like that. That kind of threat can suck the everyday joy out of your life.”

Mário research behavioural psychology and clearly sees the federal government’s accountability for the deterioration of the state of affairs.

“It is coded in human behaviour to exclude, discriminate, hurt those who are not like the others,” he stated. “If you put the incendiary under this, it will be reinforced. And it needs real effort to promote not that, but acceptance, peace.”

Last 12 months, Mario began planning to maneuver to Vienna, Austria, however finally determined to remain as a result of he felt that society was not as dismissive of him as the federal government. In the long run, nevertheless, he can think about leaving the nation, simply as our different interviewees are strongly contemplating transferring – particularly if Fidesz stays in energy and introduces additional restrictive measures with the brand new mandate.

Ákos Modolo: ‘The legislation has given us visibility like by no means earlier than’

“A lot of my friends have gone abroad because they don’t feel valued by this country, they don’t feel they can hold their heads high, they can’t stand the rhetoric that is being hurled at them on a daily basis, and they are restricted by the laws,” stated Ákos Modolo, who needs to remain in Hungary.

“I went to Stockholm last year and it was like a sudden breath of fresh air. But in Budapest, I have a very good, supportive community of friends and a vibrant activist community. I know many authentic and courageous people who inspire me.

“In Stockholm, I noticed that they have already got what we’re preventing for in Hungary, legally and when it comes to social acceptance. I really feel I’ve extra work to do right here,” said the 27-year-old, who comes from a small town in the lowlands of Hungary, Mezőberény, and grew up in a conservative, religious community. He found out he was gay at the age of 14 but didn’t tell anyone until he moved to Budapest at the age of 19.

“I felt that within the countryside the topic was taboo, or if they’d spoken about it, they did it in a unfavourable sense. For instance, it was made enjoyable of in school, or typically in a sermon it was stated that it was a sin to dwell your homosexuality,” he explained.

Akos said in his role as an activist he was targeted by the government. He used to hold gay awareness programmes mainly in secondary schools, but the new law means this is no longer possible. Instead, he targets universities, workplaces and bible study groups. According to him, the sessions were aimed at showing how LGBTQ people live, rather than being about sex education.

“Since the legislation was handed, we’ve not been in a position to go to secondary colleges, although two-thirds of our invites used to come back from secondary colleges. Legally, the wording of the legislation could be very imprecise, which reveals that it’s all about communication for Fidesz. It can also be not clear if we actually can not go to secondary colleges now by the textual content of the legislation. In any case, the lecturers dare not invite us. Not even essentially the most liberal ones, as a result of they’re afraid of retaliation, of being on the entrance web page of the federal government media the subsequent day for having engaged in sexual propaganda,” he said.

Despite all the difficulties, however, Ákos believes that the situation of the LGBTQ community in Hungary is not hopeless.

“I see that the acceptance of LGBTQ individuals has elevated not too long ago, regardless of the political marketing campaign. The legal guidelines have given us visibility like by no means earlier than. Several of my conservative homosexual pals who used to vote for Fidesz and opposed me being an activist have come out and stated sufficient is sufficient. We misplaced some battles within the quick time period, however I believe we could be optimistic in the long run.”