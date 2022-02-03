What does ROC stand for? Russia’s Olympic ban explained

Russia continues to be banned from competing within the Olympics however their athletes will nonetheless get an opportunity to win a gold medal, albeit below a impartial banner belonging to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Two months earlier than the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, the International Olympic Committee introduced they had been banning Russia from competing. The ban was the results of Russia’s “systemic manipulation” of anti-doping guidelines, by which the Russian authorities and authorities had been discovered to have been concerned in masking up athletes’ doping in the course of the 2014 winter video games.

More than 20 Russian athletes got lifetime bans on competing within the Olympics and greater than 10 medals had been stripped from the nation. But, athletes who might show they had been “clean” nonetheless have an opportunity to compete below the “Russian Olympic Committee” banner.

Per IOC guidelines, Russian athletes are prohibited from displaying any illustration of their nation, together with its flag and nationwide anthem, in any kind in the course of the video games. All public shows are required to make use of the acronym “ROC” and never even the total identify “Russian Olympic Committee.”

Instead of the Russian nationwide anthem enjoying if an athlete wins a medal, a music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky shall be performed. Instead of the Russian flag, the ROC flag, which showcases the Olympic rings and purple, white and blue waves, will fly.

Russia denied the accusations which were leveled towards it, and the IOC later decreased the suspension from the video games to 2 years. During the PyeongChang Olympics, athletes competed below the banner of the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” or OAR. During final summer time’s Olympics in Tokyo, Russian athletes competed because the ROC.

Ahead of the official announcement of the ban, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned it will be a “humiliation for the country” to have athletes compete with out nationwide symbols. However, he later confirmed that Russia wouldn’t bar athletes from competing within the Olympics of their private capability.

While the IOC’s two-year ban ought to imply that Russia might rejoin the video games this 12 months, a distinct two-year ban applied by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2018 is holding Russia out of all main worldwide sports activities competitions till December 2022.

“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and re-join the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial,” Sir Craig Reedie, WADA’s then-president, mentioned in 2019.

Russia is not the one nation to be quickly banned from the Olympics. Afghanistan was beforehand banned due to the Taliban‘s remedy of girls and Kuwait was banned due to a legislation that was not appropriate with the ideas that govern the Olympics.