What Ethiopian govt thinks about Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International report | News24

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International launched a damning report on human rights abuses in Tigray.

The Ethiopian authorities says it can look into the report completely and be aware of its allegations though it has reservations.

The report recommends the African Union and United Nations take measures on peacekeeping and place an arms embargo.

The Ethiopian authorities says it is fastidiously inspecting the contents of a not too long ago launched report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) detailing systematic ethnic cleaning within the Tigray area.

The report, titled “We Will Erase You From This Land”, particulars incidents of arbitrary arrest, rape, torture, killings, and different warfare crimes leading to lots of of 1000’s of Tigrayans being displaced or leaving the area out of worry.

In its response by means of the Government Communications Service (GCS), Ethiopia mentioned the report “covers sensitive political changes in the country, peace and security and internal boundary matters, in addition to so-called findings on grave allegations of human rights abuses”.

A fortnight in the past, Ethiopia put in place a brief truce for help to be despatched to Tigray by humanitarian organisations. This was seen by the worldwide neighborhood as a optimistic step towards fixing the battle.

Ethiopia mentioned if the findings of the report have been respectable, these concerned in gross human rights abuses could be delivered to e book.

“The government of Ethiopia is committed to holding accountable all those responsible for violations of human rights and humanitarian law,” mentioned the federal government.

But the federal government additionally blamed HRW and AI for overstretching their mandate within the report.

“Matters of internal boundaries are dealt with by constitutionally mandated bodies. It is unwise for the activist organisations to pass judgment on such matters,” the federal government mentioned.

The authorities mentioned it was involved that the report could be used for political mileage and this, “attitude is certainly not acceptable.”

Numerous civic society organisations working within the Horn of Africa have reported that armies from either side have been get together to warfare crimes.

However, the Ethiopian authorities claims that there is a stage of bias within the newest report about who the perpetrators of warfare crimes have been.

“The government is also concerned about the ethnic undertones of the report that seem to apportion blame disproportionally while trying to exculpate others,” the federal government mentioned, including that it will make reconciliation and therapeutic difficult as a result of “responsibility is individual”.

The report makes suggestions that the Ethiopian authorities ought to instantly demobilise and disarm irregular forces from Western Tigray.

The report additionally says it ought to then droop civilian public officers who’re discovered to be energetic enablers of crimes pending investigations. When that and extra is finished, permit an African Union peacekeeping mission to enter the area.

The report additionally advises the African Union and the United Nations to put Ethiopia on the UN Security Council’s formal agenda which might end in an arms embargo on either side of the battle.

