What forensic testing reveals about revolver in on-set ‘Rust’ shooting

The gun used within the deadly taking pictures on the “Rust” film set couldn’t have been fired with out pulling the set off, in accordance with an FBI forensic report obtained Friday by ABC News.

Actor Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western, which he was producing and starring in, final 12 months. The actor believed he was dealing with a “cold gun” — one with out dwell ammunition — when it went off and a dwell bullet struck Hutchins, killing her. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was additionally wounded within the taking pictures.

Accidental discharge testing decided that the firearm used within the taking pictures — a .45 Colt (.45 Long Colt) caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver — couldn’t have fired with out the set off being pulled, the FBI report reveals.

With the hammer within the quarter- and half-cock positions, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger,” the report said.

With the hammer totally cocked, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” the report said.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP, FILE

With the hammer de-cocked on a loaded chamber, the gun was capable of detonate a primer “without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly,” which is regular for this sort of revolver, the report said.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December, Baldwin mentioned he did not pull the set off on the gun.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” he mentioned. “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

ABC News reached out to representatives for Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in control of all weapons on the “Rust” set, however didn’t obtain a response as of but.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala In New York on May 21, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FILE

The forensic report is a part of a felony investigation into the on-set taking pictures. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, which is main the murder investigation, obtained the report and different FBI paperwork associated to the taking pictures earlier this month, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned Thursday.

The paperwork have been reviewed by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, which has categorised Hutchins’ loss of life as an accident, a postmortem report obtained by ABC News reveals.

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest. Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set,” the report said. “Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident.”

The native district legal professional has but to make any charging selections within the case. Detectives are awaiting cellphone data from Baldwin as a part of their investigation, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned Thursday.