The Andy Warhol Diaries has at its heart two key romantic relationships that the artist was a part of: One with the inside designer Jed Johnson, and the opposite with Paramount film government Jon Gould.

In the documentary, we see the pair get launched by Warhol’s pal Christopher Makos in 1980, after which the artist writes: “​​I should try to fall in love, and that’s what I’m doing now with Jon Gould.”

We see a few of their blissful moments, like a vacation in Aspen that the pair spent collectively, and learn the way they lived collectively on and off for 2 years from 1983, however finally Gould’s worry of being outed drove a wedge between them.

The couple broke up in 1985. Little did they know at that time that Warhol would have solely two years to dwell – whereas Gould had only one 12 months left.

What Happened to Andy Warhol’s Boyfriend Jon Gould?

On September 18, 1986, Jon Gould died on the age of 33. In an editor’s notice in The Andy Warhol Diaries by Pat Hackett, she quoted an unnamed supply who stated he had died after “an extended illness.”

The press at the moment reported on AIDS deaths in that euphemistic method, significantly in relation to the obituaries of those that weren’t brazenly homosexual. Specifically, Gould died of AIDS-related pneumonia, salmonella bacteremia and cryptococcal meningitis in Los Angeles, California, the place he had returned after his breakup with Warhol.

Hackett paints a quick, however devastating account of Gould’s situation on the time of his dying. She writes: “He was down to seventy pounds and he was blind. He denied even to close friends that he had AIDS.”

The earlier 12 months, he had voyaged to Nepal within the seek for an Eastern medicinal remedy for the sickness.

Warhol’s diaries reveal that the artist knew about his boyfriend’s situation. On February 4, 1984, Warhol wrote of doing “a personal errand with Jon.” Hackett famous that Gould was admitted to hospital with pneumonia that day. She additionally recounts the artist telling his housekeepers: “From now on, wash Jon’s dishes and clothes separate from mine.”

Though HIV/AIDS cannot be caught by washing your garments with these of an individual with the virus, that is typical of the kind of worry and misinformation that had sprung up within the mid-Eighties because of the authorities’s reluctance to handle the illness publicly.

On the day of Gould’s dying, Warhol wrote: “The Diary can write itself on the other news from L.A., which I don’t want to write about.”

Warhol was recognized to have been very involved about AIDS. He averted associates with the illness and was much less engaged in AIDS activism than his fellow homosexual New York artists.

However, some critics have learn Warhol’s ultimate Last Supper sequence (begun a number of days after Gould’s dying) as his method of grappling together with his ex-boyfriend’s dying.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is streaming now on Netflix.