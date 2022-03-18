What Happens to the Millions Who Are Fleeing Ukraine? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas

Tug of War takes listeners to probably the most risky corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

What Happens to the Millions Who Are Fleeing Ukraine?

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their nation since Russia’s invasion. Many are escaping although Poland, which borders the west of Ukraine. Anderson Cooper talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner who has been reporting from the area for the previous a number of weeks. They talk about what she’s witnessed there — from the unimaginable generosity of the Polish folks to blatant discrimination with regards to folks of coloration making an attempt to achieve security to the weaponization of the time period “fake news”.

Interview recorded on March 11, 2022.

Mar 16, 2022

