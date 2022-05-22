What Home Minister Amit Shah Said On New Education Policy

Amit Shah stated efforts are on to make the youth of the nation outfitted to compete on world stage.

Deomali, Arunachal Pradesh:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at this time stated that the New Education Policy (NEP) has been framed with the target of constructing the nation’s youth “competent enough to stand tall in all spheres of life”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NEP on the event of 75 years of Independence primarily based on human values and schooling, together with scientific strategy and synthetic intelligence, the house minister stated addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar right here in Tirap district.

The New Educational Policy of 2020 has integrated observations of Swami Vivekananda, a thinker and disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and founding father of the Ramakrishna Mission 125 years in the past, he stated.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy on schooling, he stated it’s the medium for making individuals clever, to convey out the inside energy of the individuals, and provides it a course.

“If education cannot prepare a person to tackle all challenges in life, then it is futile…. If education cannot mould the character of a human being, it is useless,” he stated.

Calling the twenty first century because the “century of knowledge”, Amit Shah stated that efforts are on to make the youth of the nation competent sufficient to face at par with these the world over.

“The aim of the NEP is to create youth who can compete with the youth from foreign countries,” he added.

Lauding RKM, he stated “Treating patients in its hospitals and imparting quality education, it has exhibited exemplary commitment for which the nation salutes it,” he stated.

He additionally extolled RKM’s contribution within the schooling sector and socio-cultural lives of the individuals of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh exhibit true sense of patriotism which can be seen when they greet people with the words ‘Jai Hind’ instead of the usual ‘namaste’. This uniqueness is not seen in other parts of the country. The credit goes to Rama Krishna Mission for instilling patriotism among the people of the state,” he stated.

To assemble a temple is a noble job however to determine a college and to impart data to the individuals is extra useful, Amit Shah stated. “Fifty years of exemplary service by RKM in the state is note worthy and I salute its monks for their dedicated service to mankind despite adversities,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh, he stated, confronted issues for many years and the challenges are being overcome step by step. “But the state was never seen to be affected by the problems because since the last 50 years RKM is providing its service to the state. In those places where RKM reached, it made significant contribution to preserve the local culture and heritage, dialects and religion,” he added.

“Arunachal Pradesh is today moving ahead proudly along with its rich culture and traditions, which is possible only because of unstinted support of RKM,” Amit Shah stated.

The state has maintained cordial relations with the Centre regardless of challenges and with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming to energy on the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had modified the notion of New Delhi in the direction of the north-east.

“In the eight years journey of the BJP-led NDA government, the prime minister has reduced the distance between New Delhi and the northeast and treated the region as an integral part of the country which was previously not seen”. No former prime minister had often visited the north-east in a brief span of time as Modi who did so greater than 50 instances within the final eight years, he stated.

“With good road, air and train connectivity besides infrastructure development, Modiji has connected north-east with the rest of India,” Amit Shah added.

The residence minister, who’s on a two-day go to to the northeastern state, additionally unveiled an 18 ft statue of Swami Vivekananda within the college premises in addition to inaugurating its new hostel constructing and administrative block.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)