What I see with Hardik Pandya is exactly what happened to Rohit Sharma after becoming MI captain: Sunil Gavaskar – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar stated that Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya reminds him of Rohit Sharma when he was first made the captain of Mumbai Indians.

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have emerged as a pressure to reckon with in essentially the most thrilling season of IPL and skipper Pandya has led the group from the entrance.

Gavaskar reckons the function of captaincy is doing the identical factor to Hardik because it did to Rohit again in 2013 when the Mumbaikar was appointed the captain. The accountability remodeled Rohit right into a much-improved batter and likewise a pacesetter and Hardik is displaying comparable indicators.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar stated, “What I see with Hardik is strictly what occurred to Rohit Sharma when he first bought the captaincy of Mumbai Indians halfway by the season (in IPL 2013).

“Suddenly (we saw) Rohit Sharma from playing those lovely cameos of 40s, 50s, and 60s now staying right till the end and taking responsibility. His shot selections became much better (with his captaincy). Similarly, you can see that happening with Hardik, his shot selection is absolutely terrific. Of course, he’s an outstanding fielder and (that was the case with) Rohit Sharma, he was a brilliant fielder in the covers and close-in as well (in those days). So Pandya is showing those qualities too and that’s why Gujarat Titans are doing so well.”

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla praised Pandya for batting with maturity within the top-order as he is trying to take his sport deep and even ending matches for his group.

“The way Hardik has batted is commendable and he is taking a lot of responsibility. Earlier he used to bat at number 5 and 6 but now he’s batting at number 3 and 4 and so it’s good to see him do well. He’s looking in control, there are no signs of panic. He’s looking to bat deep, he knows that if he stays till the end then he can recover his strike rate if at all there is a dip in the middle stages. He’s looking very mature as a batter,” he stated

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif opined it’s incorrect to name Pandya a slogger as a result of the Baroda all-rounder has sound batting method and possesses all of the pictures in his armoury.

“He’s not a slogger at all. He has a strong base and a good batting technique. He plays brilliant cover drives and pull shots. He’s equally good against the spinners and plays grounded at ease and hits all around the ground. These are signs of a good batter, not a slogger, his basics are clear,” Kaif stated.

