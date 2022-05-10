\r\nVideo: What is a hung parliament?What is a hung parliament?We\u2019re sorry, this function is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerWith a hung parliament turning into a really actual chance on the 2022 federal election, Nine federal politics reporter Fiona Willan appears to be like at what occurs if any celebration fails to achieve 76 seats. May 10, 2022 \u2014 5.31pm\r\n\r\nSource link