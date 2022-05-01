What is ‘Dos de Mayo’ and why does Madrid celebrate it?

The Moors dominated a lot of Spain for nearly 400 years from 711 to 1086, earlier than they have been pushed south and continued their rule of southern Spain and the Kingdom of Granada for an extra 400 extra till 1492.

The sequence of century-long battles when the Christians tried to expel the Moors have been often called the Reconquista (Reconquest), a time period first coined within the Nineteenth century.

However, many historians query the usage of this phrase as Spain wasn’t shaped because the nation previous to the Moorish conquest, and Muslim tradition and information contributed to what Spain is at this time.

Most of Spain wasn’t unified in truth till the wedding of the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand II of Aragón and Isabella I of Castile, after the autumn of the Kingdom of Granada in 1469.

It might have been way back, however the Moors most definitely left their stamp on Spain, evident at this time from vestiges of their tradition we will see in all the pieces from the Spanish language and meals, to its structure and music.

Spanish painter Manuel Gómez-Moreno González’s Nineteenth-century depiction of Muhammad XII’s household within the Alhambra moments after the autumn of Granada. Painting: Public Domain

Staunch Spanish nationalists, most notably far-right occasion Vox, wish to have everybody observe the narrative that Asturian hero Pelagius (Don Pelayo) and different medieval warriors took again Catholic Spain and restored it to precisely what it as soon as was, shrugging off any profit Muslim rule introduced.

That, after all, doesn’t inform the total story. So, what did the Moors ever do for Spain?

They developed Spain’s irrigation methods

The Moors constructed (and improved on these constructed by the Romans) 1000’s of kilometres of irrigation channels or acequias throughout Spain. These weren’t solely used for agricultural functions but in addition introduced water to the cities and neighbourhoods, filling public fountains, offering ingesting water, water for cleansing and water for laundry earlier than prayers on the mosques. Water was additionally an necessary image of purity within the Islamic guidelines and integral to their faith too.

They have been nice pioneers in drugs, pharmacology and science

The Moors based trendy hospitals, the place they mixed colleges and libraries, in addition to gardens for the cultivation of medicinal crops, and separate departments for ophthalmology, inside drugs and orthopaedics. Many trendy well being centres are nonetheless primarily based on these fashions. The Muslim surgeons of the eleventh century even knew find out how to deal with cataracts and cease inside bleeding. They stored lists of crops for use for medicines and pharmacology. One of the Moors chargeable for one of the vital necessary lists was Ibn al-Baytar, born in Málaga in 1197.

As for science, the Moors influenced all aspects of the topic, from physics and chemistry to astrology. They have been the primary to supply extra scientific info on substances corresponding to alcohol, sulphuric acid, ammonia and mercury, and have been additionally one of many first individuals to create the distillation course of. They have been pioneers in the usage of dams for the manufacturing of hydraulic power and within the growth of water clocks, which recorded time. With regards to astrology, they constructed the world’s most necessary observatories in Córdoba and Toledo (in addition to within the Middle East) and studied phenomena corresponding to photo voltaic eclipses and comets.

They influenced the normal music

The Moors vastly influenced Spanish music, significantly the soulful flamenco tunes. It’s mentioned that the Spanish guitar can hint its roots again to the Arabic oud – a four-stringed instrument introduced over by the Moors. Later, this was changed by the guitarra morisca, the ancestor of contemporary Spanish guitars. The guttural unhappy tones of flamenco songs have been additionally vastly influenced by the Moors and even at this time you may hear a powerful resemblance to Arabic music.

The Spanish guitar has its origins within the Arabic oud or lute. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

They created a sewage system and public baths

Like the Romans earlier than them, the Moors constructed many public baths. Hammams have been crucial to them each for ritualistic cleansing and social gatherings. At the peak of the Moorish Empire within the tenth century, Córdoba was its capital and historians estimate that town had round 300 public baths. Today you may see proof of those bathhouses, all the best way from Girona within the north, right down to Málaga within the south. Several Moorish hammams have even been restored or faithfully recreated in cities corresponding to Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba and even Barcelona.

In addition to baths, additionally they launched a few of the first sewer methods in Spain, the place the soiled or used water was carried away by way of channels.

They arrange Spain’s first universities

Islamic universities or madrasas have been first created within the eleventh century and have been the forerunners to modern-day European universities. The first madrasa was inbuilt 1349 in Málaga, which was adopted by these inbuilt Granada and Zaragoza, the latter devoted nearly solely to the educating of drugs. In reality, courses right here have been nonetheless taught in Arabic up till the sixteenth century. The capital Córdoba, as soon as had three universities, 80 schools and a library with nearly 700,000 manuscript volumes.

They formed the language

Although Arabic and Spanish might seem to be very completely different languages, there are fairly a number of phrases that the Moors in truth gave us. A clue is that many of those phrases start with the letters ‘Al’, as in almohada (pillow), albaricoque (apricot) and algodón (cotton). According to linguists, it’s estimated that round 4,000 Spanish phrases have some type of Arabic affect, which equals to round 8 p.c of the Spanish dictionary. Approximately 1,000 of these phrases have direct Arabic roots.

Many generally used phrases within the Spanish language will be traced again to Arabic. Image: Cervantes Institute

They found necessary mathematical formulation

Many of the essential rules of arithmetic, geometry, and algebra at this time are as a result of discoveries of Islamic students. We even nonetheless use the numbers and counting strategies they created. They additionally introduced the idea of the quantity zero to Spain within the thirteenth century, which was invented earlier in India. Trigonometry was one other department of arithmetic that they vastly influenced.

They designed unimaginable buildings

Today, a few of the most-visited buildings in Spain are ones that have been constructed by the Moors. The Moors constructed unimaginable buildings, from regal mosques and ornate palaces to spectacular gardens. The most well-known of those is after all Granada’s Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens. Built largely through the thirteenth century, the Alhambra is likely one of the greatest surviving examples of Moorish structure on this planet. Other wonderful Moorish buildings you may nonetheless go to at this time embody Seville’s beautiful Real Alcázar, Zaragoza’s Aljaferia castle-like palace, Córdoba’s grand La Mezquita mosque-turned cathedral and Málaga’s palatial fortress The Alcazaba.

Córdoba astounding Mosque-Cathedral is over 1,000 years previous. Alexandra Tran/Unsplash

They launched standard video games Believe it or not, it was the Muslim rulers who launched a few of the world’s most well-known video games to Spain. According to historians, in 822, the Moors introduced chess with them, which was initially invented in India. Thanks to Muslim affect, expressions corresponding to checkmate have remained, which is derived from the Persian phrase al-jakh-mat or “the king is dead.” Another standard recreation, noughts and crosses or tres en raya as they are saying in Spanish, additionally comes from the Arabs, who known as it the alquerque.

They added flavour to Spanish delicacies

Spanish delicacies might not appear much like that of Northwest Africa, however there are in truth some ways by which the Moors influenced the meals in Spain and even some dishes which stay standard at this time. The important one is paella, because it was the Moors who first launched and planted rice in Spain, in addition to certainly one of its important spices – yellow-hued saffron. Another dish that’s in truth each eaten extensively throughout Andalusia in addition to in Morocco at this time is espinacas con garbanzos or spinach with chickpeas.

More than 250,000 flowers are wanted to provide one kilo of saffron. For over a thousand years, inhabitants of La Mancha in central Spain have cultivated the flowers to extract the costly spice. (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)

The Moors additionally launched aubergine as seen within the much-loved Granada tapas dish – berejenas con miel (battered aubergine drizzled with honey or cane sugar syrup). They even launched orange and lemon timber, such an necessary image of Spain at this time and used to flavour many dishes. And if it wasn’t for the Moors, the Spanish wouldn’t fry all the pieces in olive oil.

So to barely misquote John Cleese in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, other than the Spanish guitar, paella’s elements, irrigation channels, universities, public baths, a sewage system science, arithmetic, 1000’s of phrases, drugs, structure and delicacies…what did the Moors ever do for us?

Written by Esme Fox and Alex Dunham