What is keratosis pilaris? Derms explain, and recommend how to treat it | CNN Underscored

Whether you’re coping with tough patches, flaking or extra extreme circumstances like eczema, dry skin generally is a actually uncomfortable and even painful pores and skin subject to take care of. And with winter in full swing, chances are you’ll be realizing that your on a regular basis skincare routine simply isn’t chopping it anymore.

If you’re noticing any areas of small, tough bumps in your physique that undoubtedly aren’t zits, chances are you’ll be coping with keratosis pilaris. Ahead, we’ve requested dermatologists to interrupt down precisely what it’s, what causes it and what you are able to do to deal with it.

Keratosis pilaris is a typical pores and skin situation “characterized by tiny, rough bumps on the surface of the skin,” explains Dr. Anar Mikailov, a Harvard-trained board-certified dermatologist and the founding father of KP Away. Often known as “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin,” these bumps sometimes seem on the higher arms, higher thighs, cheeks and buttocks.

Fortunately, keratosis pilaris is often innocent, explains Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist primarily based in New York City. “The bumps normally don’t itch or cause any pain,” she explains, “the concern is mainly just cosmetic.”

However, there could be extra extreme instances, explains Mikailov. The space can turn into “irritating, itchy and persistent” and should begin to really feel dry or sandpaper-like. Many folks will uncover the situation after they can’t scrub away the itchy, sometimes painful bumps. In this case, Mikailov recommends seeing a dermatologist for a proper analysis and a sustainable administration plan.

Keratosis pilaris happens when hair follicles are blocked or clogged, which causes bumps on the pores and skin. However, there are various opinions on what causes the blockage.

Engleman explains that keratosis pilaris is brought on by “a buildup of retained keratin, which is a protein found in your skin, nails and hair.” Mikailov, then again, describes our sebaceous glands and their secretion of sebum — our physique’s pure oil that ensures wholesome pores and skin, hair and nails — as the important thing issue. “When sebaceous glands are missing or not functional, it leads to a lack of naturally produced oil, fats and acids that normally promote healthy hair follicle growth and skin turnover,” he explains. “Ultimately follicles become ‘plugged’ and the bumps of keratosis pilaris follow.”

No matter how the blockage is brought on, it produces “evenly spaced out, pink, firm bumps,” explains Dr. Rachel Maiman, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical. There’s probably a “heritable component given its propensity to run in families,” she provides. Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist and the founding father of MMSkincare, echoes this concept, emphasizing keratosis pilaris as “a genetic skin problem inherited by one parent and a special form of eczema.”

For many individuals, keratosis pilaris will get worse throughout the winter when the climate is drier. It also can come about with completely different environmental modifications, like laborious water or merchandise that irritate your pores and skin, significantly these with sturdy exfoliating acids or fragrances, Mikailov shares.

Another issue to think about is your age and stage of life. “Certain periods of life including puberty, pregnancy and menopause” can contribute to keratosis pilaris, Mikailov explains. It’s additionally quite common to see throughout teenage years, he says, sharing that it impacts a minimum of 50% of all adolescents. “For some people keratosis pilaris improves with age, but for most people it persists and requires a smart, gentle and safe skin care routine.”

“While there isn’t a single cure for keratosis pilaris,” explains Engelman, “there are products that can help relieve some of the symptoms and prevent it from forming.” She recommends AHA- and BHA-based physique merchandise, which, when paired with hydrating and soothing elements, “help to remove dead skin cell buildup without compromising the skin barrier.”

Maiman recommends merchandise that embrace keratolytic brokers, which as she explains, “work to break down the clumps of dead skin cells” blocking your hair follicles. Some widespread keratolytic brokers embrace salicylic acid, urea, ammonium lactate and glycolic acid.

All in all, the important thing to managing keratosis pilaris in the long run is to “maintain a healthy skin care routine that includes cleansing, deep exfoliation and moisturization,” Engelman explains.

